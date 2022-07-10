Lawrence Joseph O’Meara, 68, gained his angel wings on July 6, 2022, in Roswell, NM.
Lawrence was born on October 1, 1953, in Roswell, NM; the son of Charles and Beverly O’Meara.
He married his one and only true love Susan McGuire on December 17, 1988.
He enjoyed being a Junior Olympic Champion in gymnastics, softball, skiing, camping, fishing, golfing, and watching his 3 daughters play golf.
He made a career and spent 46 years in Telecommunications. During his career he spent 15 years in Juneau, Alaska. He was very adventurous, liked to have a good time, loved the beach, and going on vacations with his family.
He was a loving husband, father, and papa. He was proud of his daughters and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Beverly O’Meara.
Survivors include his wife Susan O’Meara; daughter Carrissa Carter O’Meara; daughter Patti Joy and husband Richard; daughter Sara O’Meara; grandchildren Alijah and Jayden O’Donnell, Tinley Joy, Cayden and Coby Joy, Jaxon Harris; brother Mike O’Meara and wife Patty; brother Patrick O’Meara and wife Rita; in-laws Donald and Norma McGuire; sister-in-law Kathy and husband Jeff Deck; brother-in-law Randy McGuire and wife Melanie; brother-in-law Tim McGuire and wife Carol; and numerous nieces and nephews.
