10/04/64 — 06/22/23
The Birdow family is deeply mourning the loss of one of its own today.
On 06-22-2023, LD left behind some people who love him deeply, including his father LD Birdow Sr. and his mom Lauren Birdow.
LD gave life to two children: his daughter Monique Hodge and his son A-keen Birdow. LD has two grandchildren: his granddaughter Alevviah Hogan as well as his grandson Jaden Birdow.
LD worked as a medical professional for over 20 years in Roswell. LD loved people and enjoy a good laugh with his friends. He would tell you that that he wasn’t close to very many people, but the truth was he was liked by many. To his close friends he would always say “I like ya a little bit” which really meant, I like ya a lot.
He had a big heart when it came to those he loved and took it hard when faced with the loss of those he loved in death. He found comfort in God’s promise of a resurrection of life into a paradise earth. He talked often about this earthly resurrection hope and how much he looked forward to seeing his loved ones again. His strong faith and close relationship with his Heavenly Father Jehovah God helped him face his many health problems and the challenges that came with being blind with confidence that God would bring an end to all mankind’s wows.
A scripture he loved to quote when he wasn’t feeling well or was facing a problem was Revelation 21:4, which says, “And he (God) will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.”
Memorial services will be held for LD on July 29th at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1:30 p.m., at 1718 N. Atkinson.