11/07/1926 — 2/02/2023
Lendall Newton Ellison passed away on February 2nd, 2023, at the age of 96.
He was born on November 7th, 1926, to Isaac Newton Ellison and Modena Jones in Dickens County, Texas. No services are being held.
He attended school in Roswell, he went on to be self employed as a cabinet maker; along with working various jobs. He was a jack of all trades, and a master at some. Lendall married Freda Christine Meaders in 1963. They spent a happy 58 years together before her passing in 2021. Lendall was a champion trap shooter, winning many state and out of state championships. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. Lendall never met a stranger always had a story to tell.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, daughter Sandra Lee Ellison and son Michael Rainey Cooper.
Lendall is survived by sister Jammie Murrell, brothers Kenneth [Kathy] Ellison and Randy [Deborah) Ellison, son Larry Cooper [Laura} and daughter Christine Young; and step-son John Sisley [Kaye] grandchildren Kristy Glinis, Alyce Reddell [Robert], Kelli Roberts [Kevin], Charles Young, Bryana Villalobos [Alex], Keith Cooper; great-grandchildren K’Lee Ellison [Tara King), Eric and Colton Reddell, Aiden, Ashton and Ariana Villalobos, Cody Young and Hayden Young; great-great-grandchildren Owen and Preston Rossman, Brycie and Ryker King; as well as numerous extended family members and friends that were considered family.