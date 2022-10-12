Leopoldo Mata Levario, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Leo’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, October 14, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM, with Wayne Brazil officiating.
On November 13, 1954, Leo was born to Jesus Grado Levario and Ysidra Mata Levario in Artesia, New Mexico. He attended Lake Arthur High School. He married his wife of 45 years, Eugenia Delilah Aguilar, on June 1, 1977, in Roswell, New Mexico. Prior to his retirement, Leo worked for the Town of Lake Arthur as the Maintenance Supervisor for twenty-eight years.
Leo was a jack of all trades, he loved to haul hay as a hobby. He was not afraid of hard work and always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Leo will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and several community members.
SURVIVORS: Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Leo are his wife, Eugenia; daughters: Effie Levario (Michael) and Sonya Levario (Chris) of Lake Arthur NM; granddaughter, Rylee Briggs of Lake Arthur NM; brothers: Mike Levario, Ysidro Levario of Artesia NM, and Jesus Jose Levario of Hagerman NM; sisters: Maria Burchette and Elena Lara of Roswell NM, Josefina Juarez of Kermit TX, and Elia Levario of Kansas City MO; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
PRECEDED: Leo is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Manuel Levario and Jesus Levario Jr.
Leo’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.