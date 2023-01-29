August 30, 1927, to January 25, 2023
95 Years Old
Leota Belle Irwin Callaway passed on to her heavenly home on January 25, 2023, at the age of 95, in Amarillo, Texas. Services were held at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Chapel on January 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM, Chaplain Randy Shader officiating. A private family burial will be at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Roswell, New Mexico.
Lee was born August 30, 1927, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Luther Martin Irwin and Olive Maud Rinehart. She attended catholic school in Clovis until her high school years. She was very proud of being the band leader for her elementary school band. She began nurse’s training at St Anthony’s Hospital in Amarillo, Texas after graduating high school. Here she met the love of her life, Max Callaway. They were married on September 4, 1947, at the First Methodist Church in Clovis, New Mexico. After numerous moves for Max’s jobs and his Navy years, they settled in Roswell, New Mexico. Max and Lee opened Modern Lumber Company in 1962. When Max accepted a manager position in March 1977, they moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico. She worked at Gambles until they closed in 1984. At this time, she began helping with the care of her grandchildren. In 2007, Max and Lee’s health began declining, so they decided to move back to Amarillo, where they lived in a gated community and enjoyed fellowship with the other residents.
Lee and Max were the starting leaders of the Central Christian Church in Roswell, New Mexico. She was a Sunday School Teacher, Children’s Bus Ministry teacher, pianist as well as the organizer of many other church activities. They continued fellowship in several Churches in Ruidoso and Amarillo.
Lee is survived by her children, Pamela Adams of Ramah, New Mexico, Cheryl (Johnnie) Blount of Artesia, New Mexico, and Susan (Clint) Routon of Amarillo, Texas. She has 5 grandchildren: Courtney (Jim) Moudy of Lubbock, Texas, Sarah (Isaac) Reyes of Pleasanton, Texas, Jordan Blount of Artesia New Mexico, Cody (Ashleigh) Anderwald of Canyon Texas and Luke Anderwald of Bandera, Texas; 8 grandchildren: Aiden, Brenden, Caylee, Emilee, Brooke, Monte, Anthony, and Anakin; her sister, Ina Chandler of Clovis, New Mexico, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Max Callaway, parents Luther and Olive Irwin, two daughters: Lisa Ann and Jan Marie; her brother, LaVerne Irwin, sister, Frances; son-in-law, Ken Adams; and very special friends: Sande and Billie Sanders, and Zola and Bess Lott.
The family is very grateful for the loving care Lee received from Gentiva Hospice: Heather, Jennifer, Krista, Misty, Shayla, Barbara, and Chaplain Randy; Guided by Faith: Christi and Norma. Without whom our mothers’ last months would have been more difficult. Thank you
