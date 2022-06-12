Leroy Edwardo Silva
A beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle and friend, Leroy Edwardo Silva, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2022. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Leroy’s family at www.andersonbethany.com. There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 6 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held the next day on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetary.
On July 30, 1958, Leroy was born to Erminda and Juan Silva in Roswell, New Mexico and was raised by his stepfather Jesus Grateda. Leroy was a great guy who made Friends with everyone he met, he would always go up and shake everyones hands to say hello. Leroy had music in his heart and would listen and dance to it any chance he got. He loved looking at his magazines, going out to all of the Roswell Town events, seeing his friends there and meeting new people, and going to parks. He was always a joy to be around and his family and friends will miss him greatly.
Those left to cherish Leroy’s memory are his siblings: Nancy Sanchez of Roswell NM, Raymond Silva of California, and Freddy Silva of California; nieces: Linda Quinonez and Ana Mendoza; nephew, Isreal Sanchez; and so many others that loved and cherished Leroy.
Preceding Leroy in death are his parents: Erminda Silva aand Juan Silva; step father, Jesus Grateda; grandmothers: Anita Archuleta and Lucai Silva; siblings: John Silva of Carson CA, Roman of Riverside CA, Jeff of Carson CA, Mouroy of San Pedro, and Agustine Silva of Long beach CA;
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Israel Sanchez, Monroy Mendoza, Frankie Lucero, Carlos Ramirez and Frankie Lucero Jr.
A special thanks to Frontier Medical Home Care and Kindred Hospice for their care team.
Leroy’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.