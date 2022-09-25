Leroy Joseph De Los Santos, 65, was called home to be with the Lord and his departed loved one on Monday, August 15, 2022, in Hobbs NM. Leroy was born on January 11, 1957, in Roswell NM to Eulalio and Sipriana De Los Santos.
Leroy had a passion for baseball, he holds the record for hitting 57 home runs and as of today he stll holds that record, he played for the East side little league, he was known as the home run king. He loved the outdoors; fishing was his favorite pastime. He also liked to go to the casino, he love traveling with his brother Johnny who would preach at different revivals. Leroy achieved his GED; he also went to meat cutting school at ENMUR. He was a meat cutter at Furrs Super Market. He was a very hard worker.
Those left to treasure and cherished memories of Leroy are his sibling; Richard De Los Santos and wife Betty, Rudy De Los Santos and wife Nellie, Virgie De Los Santos Garcia and husband Rudy, Carlos De Los Santos, Robert De Los Santos and his wife Kay, Esequiel De Los Santos and his wife Maria, Valarie De Los Santos Marrujo and her husband Carlos.
Also surviving him are numerous nephews and nieces.
Leroy was proceeded in death by his parents: Eulalio and Sipriana De Los Santos, Brothers: Steve De Los Santos, Johnny De Los Santos, Ruben De Los Santos, Nephew: Christopher “Bud” De Los Santos, Niece: Renee De Los Santos.
Honorary pallbearers are Richard De Los Santos, Rudy De Los Santos, Carlos De Los Santos, Robert De Los Santos, Esequiel De Los Santos.
Services for Leroy will be September 27, 2022 at St. Johns Catholic Church at 9:30am.
Leroy's tribute was written in his honor by his loving family.
For God so loved the word
That he gave his one and only son,
That whoever believes in him
Shall not perish
But have everlasting life.
John 3:16