A memorial service is scheduled for Leslie Cloud Grantham at 10 am Friday, May 20, at West Main Baptist Church in Artesia, New Mexico. Nolan Frederick will officiate at the services.
Leslie was born on June 26, 1962 to Allen and Belma Cloud where she joined her sister, Melissa, to make her family whole.
Growing up in Roswell, she kept busy with friends and church. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir. Upon graduating from high school, she attended Texas Tech. She married Larry Grantham soon after and began a family. They had three sons, Ty, Bryce, and Drew. They were passionate about sports, and she loved it. She attended all of their games adn was their biggest cheerleader. She was always heard in the stands and became known as “MOMMA DOG!” She was such a proud mom! Her boys were her life, and her grandsons were her everything. She could not wait for her newest addition to arrive. She was the best “Honeygram!” Her life in Artesia was full of activities and friends.
In more recent years her journey led her to Idaho and on to Washington where she began her life with her boyfriend, Tony. Leslie was learning to embrace a new style of fashion and a slower paced lifestyle in the Pacific Northwest. Boy, she sure was pretty and such a light for everyone around her. She found such peace in the snow, the mountains and nature’s beauty in the Pacific Northwest.
Leslie loved gardening, painting, taking pictures of nature, and crocheting. Her pride and joy was the garden she and Tony created together. She loved to share the vegetables they grew. They also enjoyed walking through the mountainous countryside together with their puppies. Looking at nature’s beauty and all the animals brought her such peace.
She made it her purpose to crochet blankets for loved ones. Her words, “as I work on these blankets, my prayer is for God to direct their steps and the paths they take their entire life.” This is who Leslie was. She was always doing and caring for those she loved, and she always saw the best in others. Leslie was full of life and ready to tackle anything. She will always be a part of our lives and never forgotten.
Leslie is now reunited in heaven with her father Allen Cloud; her son Ty Grantham; and Margaret Grantham. Forever remembered by Bryce Grantham; Drew and Gabi; Larry Grantham, Jax, Mason, and Ashley Grantham; Belma Cloud; Melissa and Tres Greenwade; nieces Kristen, Abbey, Shannon and their families; her boyfriend Tony Bonnett and his family; Mike and Amy Grantham and family; Floyd Grantham and Helen Franklin. She was loved and adored by many other family and friends, too.
We love you, Leslie.