Leslie Leon Lucart, age 81, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on December 1, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years Sharon K. Lucart of Roswell, NM; son Allen D Lucart and wife Jaye of Grand Prairie, TX; daughter Janette I. Jerrell and husband Benjamin of Knoxville, TN; granddaughters Brittany L. Lucart of Roswell, NM; Kourtni D. Bybee and husband Rodney of Knoxville, TN; Kiersten M. Kimber and husband Devan of Knoxville, TN; Marissa Cowel and husband Lucas of Paris, TX; grandson Cameron D. Jerrell and Erin of Oak Ridge, TN; David Goodson and wife Cayla of Wills Point, Tx; great-grandsons Tyran J. Anderson, Jaevian R. Kimber, Kade R. Kimber, Lincoln D. Jerrell; Abram Goodson, Ethan Cowel; great-granddaughters Janaya A. Olvera; Paysley Goodson; Laramie Goodson and Natalie Cowel, as well as many nieces and nephews. And brother-in-law Walter Gubelman.
Leslie is preceded in death by his children, daughters Janiece I. Morales, Mary Ann Lucart, and son Wayne Lucart; his parents Wilbur M. Lucart and Victoria Lucart; brother Wilbur (Luke) Lucart and wife Hazel; sisters Alfreda Johnson and husband Leo, Norma Plunkett and husband Warren; Donna McCann and husband Robert; Florence Wuerth and husband Howard; Jackie Newman and husband Larry; Sharon Gubelman, Mary Byrne and husband Kenneth; Pat Lucart, Helen Lucart.
Leslie was born on April 1, 1941 in Winnebago, NE. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1961. He was stationed at Walker AFB in New Mexico, where he met and began a lifelong marriage with his wife Sharon. Leslie committed to an illustrious career in the Air force, with exemplary service spanning Okinawa, Japan; Vietnam; Thailand, South Korea, and countless other duty stations. He concluded the remaining 10, of 28 meritorious years, serving at Offutt Air Force Base Strategic Air Command Headquarters, earning the distinguished rank of Chief Master Sergeant, Honorably retiring from service in March 1989.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Montgomery, Robert Cloud, Benjamin Jarrell, Cameron Jerrell, Rodney Bybee, and Tyler Herring
The family invites all to visitation of Leslie, Sunday, December 4th, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, located at 900 S. Main St., Roswell, NM. A Funeral services for Leslie will be conducted by Pastor Jerry Hays, of Farmers Branch, Texas, at 1:00PM, Monday, December 5th, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, followed by interment with full Military Honors at South Park Cemetery.
Always In Your Heart -
Picture me as I was,
Full of life and love.
Although not with you now,
I’m watching from above.
I know how much you miss me,
And I miss you too.
It was my time to leave,
As each of us will do.
Although not in your arms,
I’m always in your heart.
The precious love we shared,
Means we’re never far apart.
