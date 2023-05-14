Letisha Shannel McHenry, 36, passed away on May 9, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Letisha’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Memorial Service at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 AM.
On April 28, 1987, Letisha was born to Elizabeth Balencia and Mike McHenry. She attended high school in Artesia and Roswell, New Mexico. Letisha was of the Catholic Faith and loved spending time with her children and listening to music. Gambling was a fun pastime for her. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents: Elizabeth Bernad Balencia and Mike McHenry; children: Alisha McHenry, Destiney Lente, Analieha McHenry, Joseph Serna, Isiah Serna, Josiah Serna, Cruz A Munoz, and Melissa A. Ortega; grandparents: Kiyoko McHenry and Fernanda Bernard.
Letisha is preceded in death by her grandparents: Kristopher Ray Cosme Munoz and Donald McHenry.
Letisha’s parents would like to thank all the great hospice care that was given to their daughter.
Any donations can be made to any American Cancer Association.
“Love you baby girl.”
Dad and Mom