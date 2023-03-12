Lettisha Tifany Casados

Lettisha Tifany Casados

Lettisha Tifany Casados, age 34, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by the love of her family.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lettisha Casados as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.