Lieandro Aragon Gutierrez

Lieandro Gutierrez affectionately known as "Papo," gracefully embraced his final call on July 20, 2023. His valiant battle against kidney disease was a testament to his courageous spirit only to find himself surrendering to the relentless clutches of Melanoma Cancer. Born on July 21, 1945, in Roswell, NM, he emerged into a world blessed by the union of Manuel and Dora Gutierrez who now await him in the realm beyond. Alongside them, his beloved siblings, Ruby, Manuel, Isidoro, Doroteo and Gene, have also embarked on their celestial voyage.
On the wings of love, Lieandro united his soul with Bentura "Connie" Gutierrez on the sacred altar of St. Peter Catholic Parish, on May 15, 1965. Together, they embarked on a cherished journey rearing three remarkable children who will forever carry his legacy. His dedication to provide for his family led him to Glover Packing Company where he earned his CDL. Embarked on a new path he found purpose behind the wheel of the NM Transportation Bus, traversing the roads with unwavering grace. His odyssey culminated at Yellow Freight where he brought his driving career to its close.
Even in the twilight of his life, Lieandro's service knew no bounds. Within his retirement years he was a salesman for Blaine Industrial weaving threads of friendship and camaraderie within countless customers. His heart ever generous extended to the community he cherished and the children and grandchildren he adored. As a beacon of guidance, he kindled the flame of leadership as the revered scout master for Troop 72, imparting wisdom and instilling virtues that would forever shape young men’s lives. He also found solace on the sidelines of Roswell Youth Football League, where he selflessly coached beyond the years of his own kin's participation, nurturing dreams, and fostering a love for the game. Lieandro also played a special role in each of his grandchildren's lives, offering wisdom, guidance, and unconditional love.
In the symphony of his existence Lieandro Gutierrez composed a life instilled with sincerity, resilience, and commitment to those he held dear. As we bid farewell to his extraordinary soul let us remember the resplendent melodies he gifted us, the echoes of love and compassion that will forever resonate within our hearts. May his spirit find happiness in the celestial tapestry, and may his memory illuminate the path of those who follow in his footsteps.
He is survived by son Leandro Gutierrez Jr., wife Sarah, and children Billy and Sydney. Son Ramon Gutierrez and children Lukas, Mikah, and Khloe. Daughter Christina Gutierrez-Finley, husband George Finley III, and children George IV and Leanna. He is also survived by sister Dora Gonzalez, sisters-in-law Sheila Gutierrez, Nena Gutierrez, and Phyllis Gutierrez; plus, many nieces, nephews, cousins and 34 godchildren.
A rosary will be held at 9:30 am, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Peter Parish, with mass following at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at South Park Cemetery.
