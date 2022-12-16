December 8, 1933 — December 10, 2022
Lilla Mae Brashears, age 89, of Lafayette, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Lilla was born in Roswell, New Mexico to Stanley Whitehead and Hazel Wagner Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Brashears; her sons, Byron, Jimmy and Steven Brashears; her parents, Hazel Bunner and Stanley Whitehead; and her sister, Marthella Flowers. Lilla is survived by her children, Robert "Bob" Brashears (& Taffie) of Alabaster, AL and Linda Lanclos (& Mike) of Lafayette, LA; her siblings, Geneva Morris of Roswell, NM, and Lavida Traxler of Colorado Springs, CO as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Lilla was a member of Temple Baptist Church and McGee Road Baptist Church in Montgomery and Tabernacle Baptist Church in Roswell, New Mexico, where she was in choirs and various music groups. She also worked with her pastor, Neal Hughes, giving speeches in many churches about how her family dealt with her son dying of AIDS. Clyde and Lilla owned a business hanging custom draperies and were even blessed to be able to hang draperies in the Governor's mansion and home of Lionel Richie- who they said was "one of nicest guys ever" and who served them breakfast. After Clyde became disabled, Lilla worked as a receptionist at the Baptist Hospital.
Lilla was a hugely compassionate person and donor to the Escape from Poverty program, a Christian program that provides life skills classes, mentors, and budget counselors to help people escape from poverty. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lilla's memory may be made to Escape from Poverty, 2600 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Suite 1A, Lafayette, Louisiana 70506 US, Hi www.escapefrompoverty.org.
A family and friends' visitation for Lilla will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Leak Memory Chapel, 945 Lincoln Rd, Montgomery, Alabama 36109. Following the family and friends visitation will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM at Greenwood Serenity Memorial Gardens.
