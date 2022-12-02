Linda Belle McCormack, RN, MPH

Linda Belle McCormack, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 13, 2022 joyfully looking forward to an Eternity in Heaven confident of her salvation.
Linda was born April 9, 1938 to Merle and Gen Girard in Breckenridge, MN.
Entering college in the fall of 1956, Linda quickly immersed herself in what would be her life’s work, Nursing. A Bachelor of Science in Nursing was obtained in March of 1962. Moving to CA in 1963, she worked in the ER for many years before returning to MN and going on to earn her Masters in Public Health in June of 1980. Both degrees were obtained from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Shortly after earning her masters, she followed her parents to Roswell, NM where she would spend the rest of her life.
Linda worked at both St. Mary’s Hospital and ENMMC as a Medical/Surgical nurse. Anxious to share her knowledge, she became a Nursing Instructor at ENMU-Roswell and would remain as such for 21 years. While at ENMU-R, Linda taught Adult Medical/Surgical classroom and clinical, Pharmacology as well as Psychiatric nursing and clinical. In January 2000, Linda was nominated for Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. Only 2.5% of our nation’s college teachers are honored in Who’s Who and must be nominated by former students. It is safe to say that you or a loved one were, most likely at one time or another taken care of by one of Linda’s former Roswell students.
As a single parent, Linda centered her life around her only child, daughter, Kathleen, “Kathy”, “Kat” McCormack. Together they enjoyed and excelled at many hobbies including painting, card making, cross stitch, painting eggs, creating felt animals, crocheting, sewing and many others. Linda also enjoyed Trap shooting with her father and won many competitions. A passion for cooking and baking were also shared with her daughter. If you were lucky enough to share a Holiday with Linda, you could indulge in Norwegian Krumkake and the Scandinavian pastry Kringle. Linda enjoyed both Dogs and Cats and provided love and shelter to many over the years gravitating to mainly cats in her later years.
Linda was a collector of many unique Kaleidoscopes as well as all things Dr. Seuss.
Linda excelled in all that she set out to do, approaching everything with precision and passion while inspiring and encouraging all who were blessed enough to cross paths with her.
Linda is preceded in death by her daughter Kathy; parents, Merle and Gen (Irene Genevieve); brothers, Allen and Jarvis and nephew, Glenn. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Ziwishi, five nieces, Karen, Deborah, Michelle, Barbara, and Cindy; three nephews, Tony, Craig, and Brian.
“Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened” Dr. Seuss.
Uff-Da
A Celebration of Life for Linda will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 3, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Arlet officiating.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com