Linda M. Gomez, 75, of Roswell, N.M. went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Monday, August 28, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Linda’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A Memorial Service will be at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
Linda was a friendly outgoing person who loved everybody, especially her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a well-known beautician who was loved by all her clients and everyone she came in contact with.
Linda will be remembered for her special tortillas and biscochitos. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.
Linda is survived by her loving husband Abel of fifty-seven years; one son, Abel Jr; daughter, Kristy of the family home; ten grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; two brothers: Richard “Squeege” Gibson and Gary Gibson; one sister, Diana Flores (Florencio) of Wilmington California; three sisters in laws; two brother in laws; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly and were a special part of her heart.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: Ignacio and (Lola) Rodriguez; mother, Alejandra (Guera) Gibson; four brothers: Michael, Johnny, Robert, and Albert Gibson; sister, Marylou Byrd; and her very special beloved daughter, Diana Lynn (Denee) Gomez.
The Gomez family would like to thank everyone who helped us through this journey including the Kymera staff and the Cancer Center staff. We appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts. God Bless you all.
A very special thanks to Cynthia Lucero, daughter-in-law Christina, and granddaughters Sabryna, Ari, and Marissa for all the love and care you all showed us.
Linda’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.