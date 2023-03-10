Obituary
Linda Marie Sumrow, 57, passed away in Roswell, on March 07, 2023, in her home after a long battle with COPD. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Linda’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a service in her honor at Adventure Bible Church, 1905 S Main, Roswell, NM, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, 2 PM, followed by a short reception with Pastor Tim Arlett.
Linda was born on September 5, 1965, to parents Terry and Margy Sumrow.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory are her brother, James Sumrow, and his wife Sandra Sumrow; daughters: Jayme and Sheryl Sumrow; sister; Cindy Bixler and husband; niece; Chelsea Bedolla and her husband Jesus (Bernie) Bedolla; and three grandchildren: Lupe, Bernardo, and Riot.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents: Terry and Margy Sumrow; sister, Sheryl; and life partner, Theresa Puckett.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and Chaplain Tim.
Linda’s tribute was written by her daughter, Chelsea Bedolla.