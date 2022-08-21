Obituary For The Most Amazing Person On This Planet
Lisa Karen Armijo, age 62, loving mother of 2 children, 4 grandchildren and amazing wife to husband Danny Armijo, passed away in the early hours of August 7, 2022, with a very long and courageous battle with kidney cancer. Lisa was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on January 2, 1960 to Paul and Yvonne Kear.
There isn’t much that can be said about Lisa that most do not already know. She was an extremely loving and caring person who devoted her life to her family and husband. She was always there to fix any problem with the best way she knew how. As I write this, I know everyone would love to know when she graduated high school or college but that means nothing to the people that were privileged enough to call Lisa their friend. Instead let’s talk about how selfless she was or how inspiring her love for God was. Better yet let’s think about how she was as a person. That is how we should remember Lisa.
The last years of her life, she was the single biggest warrior anyone could every meet in their life. Living in pain daily, Lisa would strive to get enough strength to attend baseball games for her grandsons and any family event that was going on. She fought harder than any of us could have expected but also didn’t shock any of us when she never quit. At the end of the day surrounded by her closest family her life ended, and her pain quit. She is now reunited with her parents and Jesus.
“We know that we can’t have you back but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally gotten you back” Goodbye to a wonder woman, wife, and mother!
Lisa is survived by her husband Danny Armijo; her son, Danny Armijo II; her son, Jay Armijo, daughter-in-law Camille Armijo; daughter, Ashley Armijo, son-in-law Jose Briseno and 4 grandchildren: Ezra Briseno, Mason Armijo, Jaxton Armijo and Sailor Armijo.
A memorial service for Lisa will be held for those who would like to say their last goodbye at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Christ Church in Roswell, NM on Sycamore.
Obituary lovingly written by Family.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com