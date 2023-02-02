Lloyd Molina Martinez

Lloyd was born in La Luz, NM to Daniel and Bonefacia Molina Martinez.
He was preceded in death by his parents Daniel and Bonefacia Martinez; wife Henrietta Martinez; son Paul Cruz Martinez; siblings, brother Jerry Martinez and sister-in-law Mary Martinez, brother Frank Martinez, sister-in-law Amelia Martinez, Pete Martinez, Gilberto Martinez, Cecilia Oliva, Amanda Lopez Martinez, Margaret Acevedo, brother-in-law Gilbert Acevedo and Evelyn Sanchez, brother-in-law Tam Borovina and grandsons: Dominick, Anaya, Bernard Martinez.
Lloyd is survived by his wife Irene E. Martinez of Alamogordo, NM; sons Bernard “Bernie” Martinez of Roswell, NM, Virginia “Virgie” Martinez of Las Cruces, NM, Frank Martinez and wife Debbie of Roswell, NM; sister Mary Borovina; brothers Pablo and wife Isidora Martinez, Robert Martinez and Deacon Ernesto Martinez and wife Carolina; grandkids Jerry Paul Martinez and wife Jessica of Las Cruces, NM, Jesus Anaya and wife Amber of Roswell, NM, Tera and Heather Martinez of Roswell, NM and Shawn Martinez of Roswell, NM; great grandkids Olivia, Adrien, Amyrah Martinez of Las Cruces, NM, ReyLlynn Anaya of Roswell, NM, Jordon and Derick Martinez of Roswell, NM and step great grandkids Anthony, Mariah, Marisa and Makayla Mata of Las Cruces, NM.
Lloyd served in Korea with the 6th Armored Division. He loved to run his flea market stand and always would find the best garage sales and always made the best deals you can find. Lloyd also loved his wife Irene very much; he would always call her mi Corazon. He especially loved to be around his grandkids and great grandkids and when he wasn’t with them you could always find him at the casino.
A committal service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at General Douglas McBride Veteran Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.