A rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. John's Catholic Church with Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 10:00 am, for Lloyd Molina Martinez, 91, who passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 in El Paso, TX. A further announcement will be made once arrangements have been finalized.
