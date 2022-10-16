Lois Mae Morrison

Lois Morrison, 96, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Wife, passed away on October 13, 2022, at her home in Roswell, NM.
Lois was born on December 13, 1925, in Bethel, NM to Marvin Hall and Nina Mae Cannon Hall. She was the eldest of nine children. Lois married her late husband, Clint E. Morrison, on December 31, 1947.
Lois served her local community for many years and was loved by many. She taught Sunday school classes for years at South Main Church of Christ where she was a long time member. Lois was an avid oil painter and a member of Roswell Art Gallery where she took the role of Treasurer. Lois also participated as Treasurer for the Woodman of the World Organization. She was a strong, honest, hard-working woman that shared her faith with her family. Lois will be forever missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracey Koenigsdorf, son-in-law, William Koenigsdorf, grandchildren Savannah Meroney, Brittney Hines, and Dawnetta North, and great-grandchildren Rorik, Liam, Fiona, Madeline and Cirilla North.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, children Neal and Patricia Morrison and all siblings except for Ben Hall who resides in Ruidoso, NM.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. The Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a graveside service at South Park Cemetery. Guests are welcome and encouraged to come by after the graveside service for a casual meal and conversation with the family at 317 Sherrill Lane.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Neal and Patricia Morrison.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Kindred Hospice and staff and Visiting Angels for their caring and supportive services.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com