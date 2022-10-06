10/25/1956 — 09/30/2022
Lonnie Lane Leonard, age 65, passed from this life Friday, September 30, 2022. Lonnie was born October 25, 1956, in Albuquerque, NM to Dalton and Charlene Leonard. He was a retired Mail Carrier for the USPS and worked as deputy sheriff previously for Chaves County.
Lonnie was a proud American patriot and Army veteran. He had a great love of his country, family, and the lord. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and family game nights.
Lonnie is survived by his Wife, Janie Leonard of Weatherford, Mother, Charlene Hill of Roswell, NM, Children, Stacy Bell and husband Floyd Sascha of Weatherford, Amanda Thompson and husband John of Weatherford, Robert Leonard and wife Lacey of Weatherford, Eric Leonard and wife Rikki Lynn of Peaster, siblings, Larry Leonard of Harker Heights, TX, Les Leonard of Grand Island, NY, Lindsey Leonard of Tuscon, AZ, Lisa Arthurs of Lampasas, TX, Arthur Leonard of Roswell, NM, Teresa Gibbons of Las Vegas, NV, Grandchildren Brianna, Floyd, Kenzie, Anna, Kamryn, Jackson, Wyatt, Axel, Memphis, and Dilynn.
Visitation will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday October 8, 2022, in the Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel with Memorial Service immediately following at 2:00 pm.