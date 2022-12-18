Lorena Ann (Marrujo) Guzman, 53, went to be with Our Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, New Mexico.
On February 18, 1969, Lorena was born to Carlos (Charlie) and Anna Mae Marrujo in Roswell, New Mexico where she grew up. She attended Edgewood Elementary, Mesa Middle School and Goddard High School, graduating from Goddard High School in 1987.
Those left to cherish Lorena’s memory, are her children Ashley Lucas of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Ramsey Guzman of Roswell, New Mexico and her Grandson Liam Lucas, her parents Carlos (Charlie) and Anna Mae Marrujo, siblings Monica Chumley, Carlos Marrujo Jr. his wife Valarie, Daniel Marrujo, John Marrujo, and Delores Schutt.
Her nephews and nieces Bryan Irvin, Carlos Irvin (Carol), Jason Irvin, Carlos Marrujo III (Amber), Rebecca Marrujo, Daniel Marrujo Jr. (Kayla) Krisyenthia Marrujo (Frankie), Kassandra Nava (Victor), Elijah Marrujo, Reyna Marrujo, Johnny Marrujo, Carley Marrujo, Aurora Vega, Amarante Marrujo, Angel Marrujo, Anyssa Sanchez, Elisa Marrujo, Anna Schutt, and Gary Schutt.
Fathers of her children Jeff Gilmore and Ramiro Guzman.
Uncles Eloy Ortega, Danny Ortega (Helen), Fred Ortega (Vera), Ernie Ortega (Lorena), Andy Ortega (Lydia) and Aunt Terry Martinez; uncles Leo Marrujo (Lillian) and Joe Marrujo, Aunts Mary Lou Torres, Prestine Blackmon (Tommy), Cecelia Lopez (Johnny), Nadine Pittman (Randall), Rita Thomas (Robert) and Rosemary Resta (Mark). Plus many cousins.