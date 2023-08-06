December 22, 1980 – July 11, 2023
In the arms of an angel Lorene Denise Craft, was peacefully carried to her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 11, 2023 after her long hard-fought journey in Roswell, New Mexico.
Graveside Services Celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and the life of Lorene Craft will be held on Saturday August 12, 2023, 11:00 AM at South Park Cemetery Roswell, New Mexico
Lorene was born December 22, 1980, in Hayward, California, to Shannon Craft and Laurie Craft Thompson. Before moving to Roswell, New Mexico, Lorene spent her early childhood years in Utah, and Houston, Texas. Lorene proudly graduated from Dexter High School in Dexter, New Mexico. After graduation Lorene returned to Houston, Texas, where both of her children were born. She later returned to Roswell where she lived out her life.
Lorene’s independent spirit, contagious laugh and love for life was well known by all who knew and loved her and she will greatly be missed. Lorene’s greatest joy and source of pride were her two children, son Gabriel Nail and daughter Annalese Nail who both reside in Roswell
Those left behind to cherish memories of Lorene are: son Gabriel Nail and daughter Annalese Nail, of Roswell, Father Shannon Craft of Washington, sister Jennifer Craft of Roswell, Grandmother Ruby Thompson of Roswell, Sister-in-Law Frances Rojo Craft of Roswell, Uncle Farrell Thompson wife Monique Thompson of Ohio, Dylan Thompson and wife Raylynn Thompson of Roswell, Larry Dale King of Texas, Mark Craft and wife Janette Craft of New Mexico, Paul Craft and wife Barbara Craft of California, Aunt Michelle Craft Stewart and husband Gerald Stewart of California, cousins: Jim Thompson and wife Michelle Thompson of Tennessee, Ivan Craft of New Mexico. Niece: Ruby Thompson of Roswell, Nephews James Collins of Roswell, Jose Rojo and Pastor Rojo of Roswell and her beloved Pet Jasper.
Lorene was preceded in death by her mother Laurie Craft Thompson, Lorene’s twin brother Justin Craft, grandparents: Jim and Pauline Craft, Obey Thompson, Aunt Robin King
The family of Lorene Craft extends a special thank you to Michelle Thompson and Gram Ruby Thompson, who guided and cared for Lorene on her final journey. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful and caring staff at Sunset Villa and Gentiva Hospice (specially Chris Lethgo, Chelsea and Brenda), also to the amazing professional medical staff at University of New Mexico Medical Center in Albuquerque for the dedicated care Lorene received during her most difficult journey.
“And God shall wipe away all tears from her eyes, and death shall be no more, neither sorrow nor mourning, nor crying, no more sickness nor shall there be any more pain for all former things are passed away”
Revelations 21:4
Mom, your wings were ready our hearts were not, may you rest in Peace!
A tribute from her loving children Gabriel and Annalese Nail