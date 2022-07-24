August 6, 1930 — July 20, 2022
Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. So let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant, Lorraine Dorothy Krohn. She was promoted to Glory on July 20, 2022, nearly age 92.
Lorraine was born on August 6, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Rev. Walter L.F. Baumgartner and Olivia Dierker Baumgartner, the 2nd of 4 children, the family’s only daughter. She was received into God’s Kingdom of Grace by Baptism on September 14, 1930, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Chicago by her father, Rev. Baumgartner. She attended Nazareth Lutheran School. Lorraine confessed her personal Faith in Christ Jesus at the time of her Confirmation, April 18, 1943, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, again by her father. Her confirmation verse was Romans 8: 31-32.
Lorraine attended Luther Institute, Chicago, graduating from High School in June 1948. She then also graduated from Gregg Business College, Chicago, earning an Executive Secretarial degree. She worked at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in downtown Chicago for several years.
She and her loving husband, Rev. Orville E. Krohn, were united in marriage on July 18, 1953, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Chicago, with both of their fathers officiating. She was a busy Pastor’s wife and homemaker, and their marriage was blessed with 4 children: Anita (Ralph) Gerdes of Peoria, AZ, Mark (Amy) Krohn of Las Cruces, NM, Kevin (Karen) Krohn of Ruidoso, NM and Wendy (Kim) Northcutt of Roswell (N.M.). They were also blessed with 10 grandchildren: Collin & Daniel Muldoon; Caitlin (Hurley), Michael & Marcus & Kristina Krohn; Kristen (Hall); Heather (Sullivan), Kayla (Vitt) & Wyatt Northcutt and by 8 great-grandchildren: Ashlyn & Thomas Muldoon, Braeden Hurley, Barry Jo & Collin & Audrey Sullivan, and Braxton & William Vitt. They celebrated 62 ½ years of marriage with thanks to the good Lord.
Her husband, Rev. Orville Krohn, preceded her in death on December 4, 2015, as did her parents, her three brothers, and one grandson, Michael Paul Krohn, on May 30, 1990.
Lorraine’s husband, Rev. O.E. Krohn, served 4 congregations in 41 years of Ministry — Shelton & Lowell, Nebraska; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Alliance, NE, and lastly, Roswell, NM. She was always a loving spouse, wife, mother, and helper in ministry. She was active in these congregations as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, Bible class teacher, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League member, Christian growth chairman, prayer intercessor, organist, and choir member. Lorraine also volunteered at a local elementary school with music and as a volunteer at a local hospital. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and cross-stitch and kept the family photo albums up to date and neatly organized throughout their married life.
Lorraine’s celebration of Life service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Roswell, on Friday, July 29, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Brian Flamme officiating. Interment will be at South Park Cemetery, Roswell, next to her husband Orville and near her grandson Michael. Her children, grand and great-grandchildren, nieces/nephews, and friends mourn her passing but look forward to the joyous reunion in Heaven.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran, Roswell, and/or to the Lutheran Hour Ministry, St. Louis, MO.
The Lord has given, and the Lord has taken away. Blessed be the Name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ our Lord!
Heavenly Father, You have called unto Yourself from this vale of tears the soul of Your servant, Lorraine. Help us to accept her death as an act of Your unquestionable wisdom and mercy. You have given her a great and wonderful blessing. In this world we are absent from our Heavenly Home and now, through death, she has entered Your Eternal Home to enjoy forever the blessings Christ has prepared for us. Thank You for permitting our loved one to die the death of the Righteous, through Faith in our Savior Jesus Christ. This Faith and Hope we shared with our departed loved one and it comforts us today. Because of this, we also look forward to leaving this world and being joined to You in our Heavenly Home forever. In our Savior’s Name, Amen
Lorraine’s tribute was beautifully written in her honor by her family.