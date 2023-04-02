On March 26, 2023, Louis Sundstrom, (Papa) beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at the age of 95 years young.
Louis was born in Hayward, WI to Arthur and Louise. He joined the Army at the age of 17, which had taken him all over the world including meeting the Queen of England. During his world wind travels all over the world he met the love of his life, Isabel who he married on April 14, 1956, and had 2 children.
He retired from the Army, returning to state side with his wife and children to New Mexico, where he started working for NASA as a Security Guard for 8 years. In, 1971 he made a move to Roswell, NM where he began working for the New Mexico State Hwy Department, he would retire in 1991. He began working at Walmart where he remained for 18 years.
Louis loved attending his daily meeting at McDonald's with his friends for the "Meeting of the Minds" where they solved all the world problems. He rescued his 2nd love Daisy his cat who he highly spoke about she will continue to live with his granddaughter Chrystal where she will be loved and cared for the rest of her years.
He will be lovely remembered by his children, Lou Ann, and Ray (Kendra), grandchildren Sabrina (Jason), Elizabeth, Chrystal (Mike), Mary (Shane), Ricky, Katherine, Adam, Jacob, Josh, Gabriel, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Louis was predeceased by his parents Arthur, Louise, his beloved wife Isabel, his siblings Lila, Doris, Ferne, and great grandson Jarret.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Ballard Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, April 3, 2023, at The LDS Church 2201 W Country Club Rd, followed by a procession to South Park Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory.