Loy VerJean Trahern Bressler Valdez peacefully passed away on March 18, 2023 at her home in Roswell, New Mexico. She was born on July 4, 1937 in Kismet, Kansas.
She attended Richfield Grade School and graduated from Rolla High School in 1955. Loy was the football homecoming queen her senior year. She married Clyde Bressler Jr. in Clayton N.M. in 1955. To this union six children were born, Kim, Tami, Pami, Kandee, Rocky and Rusty. They lived in Rolla KS, Grand Junction CO, Richfield KS and Roswell NM. She was later divorced, and married Jim Valdez in Las Vegas, NV in May 2002.
Loy was very musically talented on the piano and served as the pianist at several churches during her life. She also loved to sing, especially with her two sisters. She performed with them at many various places, sang in church choirs and other singing groups. She was also talented on the saxophone. She was in the saxophone quartet along with Frances Thompson, Charlene Stout and Gary Williamson. She marched with the Morton County Community Band at President Kennedy's Inaugural Parade. Loy was an avid Bridge player and frequently played in tournaments. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was a member of the United Methodist Church.
She frequently invited outsiders who had no other place to go to join her family and celebrate the holidays with them. She enjoyed cooking, and often utilized her exceptional cooking skills to cater for clubs and other groups. She loved watching sports, especially basketball, and was an avid Kansas Jayhawk fan.
She is survived by her husband Jim Valdez, a son Rusty Bressler of San Tan Valley, AZ, step-children Jimmy Valdez of Roswell NM, Julie Van Boxel of Whitecloud MI, Jana McBurney of Alamogordo NM, Jennifer Dare of Whiteloud MI, a brother Jim Trahern of Richfield, KS, a sister Lana Louthan of Henderson, NV, nephews Stacy Trahern of Ulysses, KS, Dion Louthan of Roseville, CA, Trex Anderson of Wichita, KS, Lance Trahern of Amarillo, TX, Kip Louthan of Henderson, NV. Nieces Mendee Anderson of Augusta, KS, Marcie Krol of Republic, MO and numerous great-nephews and nieces. She was proceeded in death by her parents Richard and Ruth Trahern, four children Kim, Tami, Pami, Kandee and Rockey, a sister Myrla Anderson, and niece Rhonda Thomas.
Services will be held at the Rolla United Methodist Church on March 31 at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in the Rolla Cemetery.
Her beautiful life will forever be remembered and cherished by her family, friends, and all who knew her.