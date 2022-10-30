Lucie Anne Coats

Lucie Anne passed away Sunday October 23, 2022, at the age of 74 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Lucie was born in Deming, New Mexico to John and Joe Ann Hervol on May 23, 1948. Her father worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company and the family moved to different locations in Southern Arizona and New Mexico during her childhood. Lucie started high school at Gadsden High School and then finished at Corona High School in 1966. Lucie was a cheerleader and talked often about these years being some of the best times of her life. She considered Corona her hometown and would go back almost yearly to reconnect with friends and reminisce about past adventures. Upon graduation from high school, Lucie briefly attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. She soon after married Philip Coats and moved to Las Cruces, graduating from New Mexico State University in 1974 with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught
locally at Holy Cross and Dona Ana Elementary before moving to Dexter, New Mexico teaching there until her retirement in 2008. Lucie continued to be a “cheerleader” supporting and traveling with her three children as they competed and participated in sports and activities. She loved being a teacher and remembered her students fondly. Lucie moved back to Las Cruces in 2013 to be close to her beloved Organ Mountains. Lucie enjoyed crafting, painting, reading (especially mysteries), ghost stories (Halloween was a favorite time of year for her), going to the casino, and sitting on the back porch watching hummingbirds and other wildlife come and go. Lucie Anne is preceded in death by her father John Henry, her mother Joe Anne, and her brothers John Jr and Russell.
Lucie is survived by her brothers Joseph Hervol (Rhonda) of El Paso, TX, Richard Hervol (Pam) of Duncan, AZ. Her children John Coats (Kari) of Las Cruces, James Coats (Shelly) of Spring Hill, KS, and Samantha Cartwright (Mark) of Albuquerque, NM. Her grandchildren Haley Coats, Jackson Coats, Conner Coats, Jacob Coats and Catherine Coats. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services for Lucie Anne will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Getz Funeral Home Chapel. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.