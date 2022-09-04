Lupe Anaya Perez passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 in Roswell, NM of natural causes at age 90. She was a beloved mother of 5, grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 19 and great-great grandmother to one.
Lupe was born in Presidio, Texas on November 29, 1931. She moved to the Roswell area with her mother and siblings at age 16. She met and married Manuel (Mele) Alvarez Perez in 1951 and they raised their family together in the Roswell area among a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lupe is survived by her five children & their spouses; Yolanda & Bobby Archuleta of Roswell, Joe Louis Perez & Jim Raymond of Palm Springs, CA, Debra & Richard O’Donnell of Roswell, Loretta & Billy Mendoza of Albuquerque and Grace & Rick Romero of Albuquerque, grandchildren Katrina Smith, Rob Archuleta, Joseph Perez-Marchese, Steven Perez-Marchese, Jacob Morales, Jameson O’Donnell, Jeremy O’Donnell, Jasmine Ponce, Billy Joe Mendoza, Danielle Kitsos, Ricky Romero and Dominique Romero, great-grandchildren Zoe Smith, Kaitlyn Smith, Mia Smith, Kreed Archuleta, Karlee Morales, Jasmine Morales, Kayla Morales, Lacee Morales, Alijah O’Donnell, Jayden O’Donnell, Jeremiah O’Donnell, Deus Ponce, Ezra Ponce, Keegan Ponce, Ellie Ponce, Reven Mendoza, Lionel Mendoza, Camila Mendoza, Valsili Kitsos and great-great granddaughter Raelynn Morales. She is also survived by a sister, Basilisa Chaves of Roswell and a brother, Abelardo Anaya of Denver, CO.
She was preceded in death in 2014 by Mele, her husband of 63 years, her parents Esther & Marcial Anaya, granddaughter Nicole Archuleta and 8 brothers & sisters, who she now joins to watch over us all from on high.
In addition to being a loving and devoted Mother & Grandmother Lupe was also Tia, Madrina & Prima to an extended family in CA, AZ, NM, CO & TX. She was always ready to “platicar” and feed anyone who walked in her door. She was known for her Menudo, Red Chili and Tamales and enjoyed cooking for gatherings of 40+ people for most holidays in her home. She also loved to be outdoors with her turtles, working on her yard, painting landscapes and portraits, going to the casino and attending all family gatherings.
The family would like to thank CNP Leandra Finney and Melissa Smith and staff at Kindred Hospice for the excellent care they provided during this difficult time.
She leaves a large void in all our hearts and will be greatly missed. Loving memories will sustain us knowing she is at peace.
Pallbearers: Jacob Morales, Jameson O’Donnell, Jeremy O’ Donnell, Billy Joe Mendoza, Rob Archuleta, Steven Perez-Marchese, Dominick Romero and Ricky Romero. Honorary Pallbearers: Son-in-laws.
Visitation was held from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home. A rosary was held at 1:30 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church, with Mass that followed at 2:00 pm. Burial was held at South Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6731 Academy Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, website: alz.org.