Luz Richardson

On January 17, 2023, Luz Echavez Richardson, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 86. She was born Luz Veminda Echavez on September 15, 1936, in Manila, Philippines to Jorge and Porfilia Echavez.
Luz met her sweetheart Balois Richardson while he was serving in the US Navy, stationed in the Philippines. After a brief courtship, they married on May 16, 1963, in the Philippines. They returned to the United States soon thereafter and set up their home in Roswell, NM. Luz resided in the Land of Enchantment the entire time she and Balois were married – 25 years in Roswell, a stint of 10 years in Lovington, back to Roswell for 11 more years when she raised several chickens and a couple of mean roosters before settling in Albuquerque since 2009 to live closer to her two daughters and respective grandchildren.
Luz had a passion for country line dancing. She greatly enjoyed gardening, sewing and crocheting, hosting pool parties at their home in Roswell, and she undeniably loved the music of Elvis Presley. Every summer, she looked forward to the annual family road trip to Las Vegas, NV. She loved the excitement of the city, seeing all the sights, going to shows and, of course, the slot machines. Over the years, she would oftentimes meet with relatives from the Philippines who lived in California for mini family reunions in Las Vegas.
Luz was preceded in death by her father, Jorge, and her mother, Porfilia and four of her five siblings, Jorge, Bert, Frank, and Zeny. She is survived by her devoted husband of 59 years, Balois, her three children and seven grandchildren, Catherine (husband Mark Lopez) and their three children Ariana, Dean & Nina; Michael (wife Carrie) and their two children Gabrielle and Zachary; and Nancy (husband Chris Perea) and their two children Jacob and Ysabella; and her sister Remy (husband Michael Barnes).
Rosary service and a funeral mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 10 at 1:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Albuquerque, NM. Interment in a private ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery will follow at a later date.