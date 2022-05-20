Lydia V. Lopez

September 19, 1945 — May 12, 2022
Lydia was born in Tornillo, TX to Pedro and Josephine Vasquez. She went to be with The Lord on May 12, 2022.
A Memorial Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 1:00 PM.
Lydia is survived by her daughter Josie Silva and her son-in-law Michael Silva Sr., her grandchildren Michael Silva Jr. and his family, wife Mikaylah and her great-grandchildren Mai-El, Maveri, Marvel, and twin baby Silva boys, and grandson Matthew Silva. She is also survived by her long-time caregivers the Aguirre family, Joaquin Jr., Jose, Rosa, Maria (Lee), Leticia (Rick), JoAnn (Junior), Elizabeth (Sean), and their children. The Aguirre’s were not just caregivers they were her family, providing for her needs and the needs of her daughter. She is also survived by one sister Juanita Vasquez and sister-in-law Nina Vasquez and their children.
Lydia is preceded in death by her parents, her long-time caregivers Joaquin Sr. and Maria Aguirre. One sister Ines Morales and one brother Pete Vasquez.
Lydia’s family would like to thank the Aguirre family for their unconditional love and special care for over 30 years. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Mission Arch Care Center for their special care and the love they showed her for the past eleven years. Also, a special thanks to Kindred Hospice.
