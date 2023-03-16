A memorial service will be held for Lyn Thigpen Harrison at 11 a.m. Friday, March 17 at First Baptist Church in Artesia. Lyn passed away on March 14 at Heartfelt Manor in Roswell after a long fought battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Lyn was born October 10, 1961 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Donald and Dixie Thigpen.
After her first few years in Reno, Nevada, Lyn spent most of her life in the Artesia area and loved growing up in the Cottonwood community on the family farm. Living in the country was a perfect fit because she loved hunting and farming alongside her dad.
Lyn was very involved in 4-H, earning many accolades through her years of projects, showing sheep, and planning and participating in leadership activities; she even represented New Mexico at the National Make It With Wool contest.
Lyn was a member of the Artesia High School track team and proved to be a talented and dedicated athlete who excelled in the 440 yard race. As a senior, she finished her highly successful track career by running as a member of the State Championship Mile Relay team that set a school and a state record. She loved track and all her teammates. She often quoted advice for running a 440 race told by one of her favorite coaches, Ronnie Null: "Keep to the left and hurry back." When repeated to her in her last days, it brought a smile to her face and a signature raised eyebrow.
Lyn worked for Yates Petroleum and later became an elementary school secretary for the Artesia School Systems. She adored children and felt like working around them was her professional calling. She also enjoyed serving as a 4-H leader and working with the Eddy County Fair supporters.
Lyn's greatest joy was watching her children - T.J. and Meghan Harrison - compete in sports, 4-H, and FFA. She loved this part of her life and thought it couldn't get much better until her grandchildren arrived. They were by far her biggest blessings and they never failed to bring a smile to her face and a light in her eyes. The short time she shared with them was treasured.
Lyn married the love of her life, Jerry Harrison, on February 20, 1982. Bubba and Lyn celebrated 41 years of marriage last month. They had a love to be admired and always enjoyed going on trips together and spending time with their friends.
Lyn was preceded in death by her parents, Pug and Penny Thigpen; her grandparents, Grace and Clarence Key, and James and Marjorie Thigpen; and her aunt Cindy Oakes. She is survived by her husband, Bubba Harrison; her son, T.J. Harrison and his wife Allie; her daughter Meghan Kukla and her husband Dan. Grandchildren: Hunter and S.J. Harrison; and David, Elizabeth, and Nathan Kukla. Sisters: Kim Klein and Dawn Thigpen.
The family gives a special thanks to Leslie Blount for her dedicated and loving care of Lyn. We also thank the caregivers at Heartfelt Manor and Geneva Hospice for the loving care provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Cure Alzheimer's Fund
34 Washington Street, suite 310
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
Eddy County Youth Supporters
5857 Seven Rivers Hwy
Artesia, NM 88210
Thank you
Lindsay Orosco