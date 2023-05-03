Lynn James (Jim) Danielson

Passed — April 30, 2023
There will be a Graveside Service at South Park Cemetery on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM.
He was born January 15, 1942, to Lynn Johannas and Irene Cole Danielson in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Roland High School in Iowa. After school, he joined the Air Force for four years, serving at Walker AFB Roswell, NM, for some of that time.
In Roswell, at square dancing, he met Lois Edith McPherson and later her son, Scott. They were married on April 18, 1966, 57 years. He adopted Scott and had two more children, Philip James, and Edie Irene.
He started Air Refrigeration in Roswell, NM, in 1977 and became a member of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, Red Coats, and Rotary Club. In 1992 they moved to Alaska, then Utah, where he worked in HVAC and building energy management. They retired to Hagerman, NM, in 2003.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, traveling, and flying his personal plane. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved his God and Christ. He lived, loved, and taught his family to try, to be independent, and be strong.
He joins in parents and two brothers in heaven. He is survived by his wife, sister Karen Jensen, children, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, with one more about to be born. He loved his children and grandchildren.
Lynn’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.
Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Lynn’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.