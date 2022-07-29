Service are scheduled for Lynn Wooldridge on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 2pm at Terpening & Son Chapel. Followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery. A Viewing will also be held at Terpening & Son Mortuary Thursday evening from 5-7pm.
Lynn Wooldridge passed away on July 21, 2022 after a lengthy illness. He was born on April 10, 1937 in Childress, TX to Bert and Mabel Florence Wooldridge. He is survived by his sisters Nona King and Patsy Matturo and brother Don Wooldridge as well as his sisters-in-law Joyce Harless and Glenda Dunn and his brother-in-law and his wife Larry Don and Phyllis York and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Charlie, Robert, Roy, Herbert Ray, and his sister Geraldine.
The Wooldridge family moved to Carlsbad in 1941 and Lynn attended Hillcrest Elementary and Alta Vista Junior High. Mr. Wooldridge enlisted in the Air Force in 1955 during the Korean War. He completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio as an Airman. He was discharged from the Air Force in 1957. He moved to New Mexico where he met his beloved wife Reba Ruth, and they were married December 26th, 1962 in Artesia, NM by Rev. L.J. Lewis, pastor of the Pecos, TX Pentecostal Church.
Lynn worked building instruments, teaching guitar and selling instruments for Gaylan Guitar, Strom Banjo, Marlen Guitar, Center Stage, and Entertec and Moserite Guitars. He was a master craftsman and musician. He built instruments for Maybelle Carter and The Johnny Cash family. He also made instruments for Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top and others. His instruments are proudly on display at The Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. He also has an instrument on display in The Hard Rock Cafe in Dallas, Texas.
Mr. Wooldridge was the proud owner of Guitars West and Phoenix Guitars LTD in Hope, NM.
Arrangements are by Terpening and Son Artesia, NM. Paul Hollandsworth, Gene Lewis, and Karen Belknap will conduct the services. Pallbearers are Terry Jimenez, Tim Cole, T.J. Whitaker, Tyler Whitaker, Warren Huff, and Eddie Nowack.