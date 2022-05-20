Madison (Matt) M. Hinkle, age 59 departed to his kingdom of heaven on Sunday May 1, 2022. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones after a valiant battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).
He was born April 4, 1963 in Socorro, NM to Rolla R. Hinkle II and Julie Ann Schaffer Hinkle. He was a longtime resident of Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Roswell Schools until he was enrolled into New Mexico Military Institute “the toot farm.” It was a family legacy he was proud of and Matt was even chosen as “Best New Cadet.” He graduated NMMI in 1981. Matt then attended New Mexico State University joining Lambda Chi fraternity graduating in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance.
He received a book “The Greatest Gamblers” from his mother as a graduation present that helped influence his future. It taught him to get into business ventures when they are down. He learned to be a Petroleum Landman in the Oil and Gas Industry during a crash and people laughed at him for taking such risk, but he went on to be a very successful businessman working side by side with his brother Rolla R. Hinkle III.
Matt met his wife Susan of 24 years in 1995 and they were married in Maui, Hawaii February 21, 1998. It was during their honeymoon they were introduced to their mutual love for scuba diving. Matt and Susan went home to become certified to dive so they could travel the world scuba diving to places like Maldives, Indonesia, Tahiti, Fiji, Yap, Truk, Palau to name a few. Their last trip in 2019 was an exploratory dive trip to the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea on a liveaboard. They dove uncharted territory to where no man or women had gone/dove before.
Matt’s favorite role in life was being a family man. He was a loving father to Tiffany and Preston. He was active and supportive in every aspect of their lives. He cherished being a grandfather to Daijah and Rory. They were the apple of his eye; his world revolved around them. He loved and had a special relationship with his nephews Sabin, Logan and Tristan. He was also a wonderful son-in law, brother-in law, brother and friend.
Everyone who met Matt described him as a wonderful man. He always had a beaming smile. Matt was fun and goofy, he had a nickname for everyone and rarely called people by their given names. Matt often had a song, jingle or catchy phrase he would sing out throughout the day. He enjoyed watching both golf and football on TV, especially his team the 49ers. Matt liked to go to the beach and play in the waves body surfing. He was good at golf, winning many tournaments. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting. He looked forward to his yearly trips to Colorado with family and friends ATVing the Alpine Loop and fly fishing. He especially loved the Elk /Deer bow hunt at the family’s CA Bar Ranch.
Matt was a Christian man and a faithful member of First Presbyterian church. He cared about being an active member in the community, supporting many local organizations. Matt was involved in Community Kitchen for over 20 years. He liked giving out lunches one weekend a month, even when it became difficult to walk himself. He was a member of many clubs/ organizations including Sertoma Club, 2009 Co-Chairperson of Chaves County United Way, and Matt also served as President of the Landman’s Association.
Madison (Matt) was preceded in death by his parents Rolla R. Hinkle II and Julie Ann Schaffer Hinkle, his Aunt Aleen Mcquiddy and her husband, Arthur R. McQuiddy. Also his cousin Marion Mcquiddy and his step-mother Marjorie Woodul-Hinkle.
He is survived by his loving wife Susan Hinkle. His children Tiffany Crum (Justin), Preston Mahy (Colette), his grandchildren Daijah Mahy and Aurora (Rory) Crum, brother Rolla R. Hinkle III and mother-in-law Barbara Butz, brother-In-Laws: David, Paul, Andy, Phillip Butz, sister-in-law Tricia and Scott Clark, nephews Sabin, Logan, and Tristan Clark. His cousin Jon Coll, and numerous other cousins and family. His furry family companions King and Jack.
Donations in lieu of flowers please donate in Madison (Matt) Hinkle’s name to Roswell Community Kitchen and ALS Association.
Public Viewing for Matt will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, May 27, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Join us in Celebrating Matt’s Life, at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 28, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church, interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
