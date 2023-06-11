Beautiful Then, Beautiful Always! Visitation for Magnolia Terry will be from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Monday, June 12, 2023, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel with interment following at South Park Cemetery following the service.
A long time Roswell resident, Magnolia Smith Terry (Nana) age 89, passed away on Monday, Jun 5, 2023. Magnolia was born to Archie Smith and Sedahlia Walker on April 22, 1934, in Hallsville, TX.
The Smith Family later moved to Lamesa, TX where she grew up and was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, and continued to service all of her life. Magnolia later moved to Roswell, NM where she met and married the love of her life, Archie D. Terry Jr. To that union they had 2 sons, Royce Terry of Roswell, NM and Kenneth Terry of Phoenix, AZ; 4 daughters, Joyce Boldin (Berkley) of Humble, TX, Debra Bailey (Tommy) of Midland, TX, Gloria Terry and Pauline Rudolpho (Anthony) of Roswell, NM, ; brothers, Arnold, Oliver, Caldwell, Arelious, and Willard Smith; sisters, Elma Jean Brown, Archie Mae Brown of Lubbock, TX, Maranda Butler, and Dorothy Conaway; Magnolia was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to her biological family, Magnolia took care of many more children; Penny King, Donna Gonzales, Paula Rubio, Israel Ornelas, Smiley Ornelas, just to name a few.
Magnolia worked at Levi Strauss & Co. from the time it opened to the closing of its doors. She loved to sew and quilt and was a wonderful cook and baker. Everyone on the block would flock to her house to eat.
Magnolia loved sitting on the porch under her big tree and watching the kids play and the traffic go by.
Magnolia was preceded in death by both parents, Archie and Sedahlia; her husband, Archie Terry Jr.; brothers, Arnold, Oliver, Caldwell, Arelious, David Lee and Willard Smith; sisters, Maranda Butler, and Dorothy Conaway; great grandson, Elijah Terry and daughter-in-law, Susan Terry.
Serving as pallbearers are Glen Collins, Eric Cannon, Charles Hopper, Marvin Reese.
The Terry family would like to thank Comfort Keepers of Roswell, NM, Gentiva Hospice of Roswell, NM, the Presbyterian Hospital (ICU) in Clovis, NM. Gloria, Pauline and Royce for their tender loving care.
