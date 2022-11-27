Maida Archibeque, 73 passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022 at her Roswell, NM home following an illness. Her family was at her bedside.
Maida was born April 21, 1949 in Vaughn, NM to the home of Alejandro and Isabel (Arguello) Aragon. She grew up in Vaughn and graduated from Vaughn High School. Maida married Joe G. Archibeque on July 15, 1967 in Vaughn.
Maida worked for Vaughn schools. Joe and Maida made their home in Roswell in 1981. Maida worked for Levi Strauss, Mary Moppets Day Care, Accent Flowers, Roswell Schools and Estes School Bus Company. She retired in 2020. Maida was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Roswell and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vaughn. She taught Catechism and Adoration at Assumption Church. Maida enjoyed baking, Scrap Booking, shopping, Bingo, visiting the casino, and crossword puzzles.
Maida is preceded in death by her parents Alejandro and Isabel Aragon, three brothers Arthur Aragon, Manuel Aragon, and Elias Aragon, a grandson Ryan Orona, and a great-grandson Cy Palmer.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Maida will be missed by her family. Her husband Joe G. Archibeque of Roswell, two sons Joseph Archibeque (Debbie) of Albuquerque, David Archibeque (Janell) of Artesia, one daughter Joette Baker (Rommel) of Albuquerque, nine grandchildren Brandon Archibeque (Olivia) of Albuquerque, Danielle Taylor (Seth) of Roswell, Laci Taylor Lockaby (Andrew) of Weatherford, TX, Nicholas Archibeque of Roswell, Christopher Archibeque of Roswell, Brittani Archibeque (Alex) of Albuquerque, Robert Orona, Jacob Orona, and Jordan Orona all of Artesia, seven great-grandchildren Easton Archibeque of Albuquerque, Chloe Archibeque of Albuquerque, Kaden Taylor, Eli Taylor both of Roswell, and Robert Orona III, Jonah Orona, London Orona all of Artesia. Surviving siblings includes three brothers Leo Aragon (Teresa) of Albuquerque, Joe Aragon of Albuquerque, Alex Aragon (Bella) of Las Vegas, NM, six sisters Emma Oliver of Carlsbad, Orlie Matthews of Albuquerque, Confie Sanders (Bob), of Grants, Marcella Gazolas of Vaughn, Angie Reynolds of Albuquerque, and Dolores Sanchez of Vaughn.
Viewing and visitation hours for family and friends will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Vaughn, NM.
Holy Rosary, and the funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, December 3, 2022 from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Vaughn, NM with Father Tim Meurer officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Vaughn. Pallbearers will include Brandon Archibeque, Nicholas Archibeque, Chris Archibeque, Seth Taylor, Robert Orona, Alex Cordero, Jacob Orona, Jordan Orona. Honorary bearers will be Kaden Taylor, Eli Taylor, Easton Archibeque, Jonah Orona, and Robert Orona.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311.