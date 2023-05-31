Manuel Alberto Noriega

Visitation for Manuel Alberto (EI Moreno) Noriega, age 40, will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at St. John Catholic Church. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. Manuel was called home by his Lord on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Manuel was born to Manuel Noriega and Maria Eulalia Mendoza on March 16, 1983 in Minillas, Genaro Cod., Zacatecas, Mexico.
Manuel married Blanca Lerma on May 4, 2004 and was blessed with five beautiful children. He loved listening to music and dancing. He found any excuse to have a get together, and the more the merrier. Manuel lent a hand to anyone that needed it. He was funny (silly) and loved a good conversation. Manuel graduated from Corona High School, where he played basketball and participated in several other activities. He loved his job and was proud of it. He lived and loved life to the fullest.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Blanca A. Noriega; father, Manuel Noriega Esparza; mother Maria Eulalia Mendoza; children, Blanca, Manuel, Guillermo, Alejandro and Samuel; sister, Lupe (Ignacio) Barrera; sister, Carmen (Hugo) Loya; sister, Maricela (Mark) Raney; sister, Blanca Eodai Noriega; Manuel was also blessed with grandchildren, Xander Wheeler and Josue Villanueva and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Manuel was preceded in death by his brother, Ramiro Noriega.
Serving as pallbearers will be Manuel Noriega, Guillermo Noriega, Hugo Loya, Ignacio Barrera, Mark Raney, Fernando Noriega, Felix Noriega and Andres De La Cruz. Honorary Pallbearers are Andres Amaya, Rene Lerma and Jose Noriega.
Manuel will be always remembered, truly loved and forever missed.
1 Peter 1:23-25 (23) For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God. (24) for "All people are like grass, and all their glory is like the flowers of the field; the grass withers and the flowers fall. (25) "but the word of the Lord endures forever" and this is the word that was preached to you.
