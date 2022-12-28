Manuel Leyva Hernandez, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Manuel Leyva’s family.
There will be a Rosary for Manuel at Anderson Bethany Funeral on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:30 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 PM.
On December 16, 1940, Manuel Leyva Hernandez was born to Cristobal Leyva and Maria Hernandez in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico. He married Julieta Rodriguez on January 19, 1963, in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico. Prior to retirement, Manuel worked as a Ranch Foreman for many years. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with family and friends, grilling out, and hanging out with his dog, Ruby. Manuel will be missed by his family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Manuel Leyva are his spouse, Julieta Leyva; children and spouses: Adeliz Prudencio, Lucia Leyva, Aurelia Garcia and spouse Cruz Garcia, Manuel Leyva Jr, Nayely Flickinger and spouse Brett Flickinger, Vanesa Rios and spouse Herman Rios; grandchildren: Rebeca Gonzales, Joe Prudencio, Lorenzo Prudencio, Adan Leyva, Cesar Leyva, Sebastian Leyva, Michael Garcia, Ashley Garcia, Bianca Ramirez, Jameson Flickinger, Juliana Flickinger, Nayomi Rios, Christian Rios, Adeline Rios; and sixteen great-grandchildren; brothers: Jorge Leyva and spouse Bianca Leyva, Efren Leyva; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as his beloved dog, Ruby.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, Cristobal and Maria; sisters: Francisca and Berta; and grandson, Joel.
The family of Manuel Leyva wishes to extend sincere thanks to the personnel of Lovelace Regional Hospital of Roswell, New Mexico, and Las Palmas Medical Center of El Paso, Texas, for all their care and support.
Manuel Leyva’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.