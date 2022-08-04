Manuel Madrid Medrano, 90, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday August 2nd, 2022, in Hagerman, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Manuel’s family at www.andersonbethany.com
SERVICES: There will be a Viewing on Friday August 5th, 2022, from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm at Anderson Bethany, the Rosary will follow the viewing. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 6th, 2022, at 11:00 am at Saint Catherine’s Catholic Church in Hagerman, NM. Luncheon will follow immediately after the Funeral services at the Hagerman Fire Department.
Manuel was born on May 26th, 1932, to Serapia & Hijinio Medrano in Presidio, Tx. He married Olga Lujan on September 15th, 1952, in Presidio, Tx, they moved to Hagerman, NM in 1955, where he lived for 67 years and raised a family of 8 kids. He was a member of Saint Catherine’s Catholic Church. Prior to retirement Manuel worked as maintenance at Holsums Bread Co. He loved horseback riding, hunting, camping, spending time at the Medrano Ranch, but most of all spending time with his family.
Survivors: Wife Olga Medrano Children - Blanca Norma Barela (Daniel), Manuel Medrano Jr (Sandy), Rudy Medrano (Elizabeth), Betty Medrano, Eddie Medrano (Noehmy), Bobby Medrano, (Renee), David Medrano (Anita). Grandchildren – Kristie, Gabriel, Adrian (Laura) Valerie (Steven), Laura (Ricky), Brandie (Gonzalo), Andrew, Jose (Stephanie), Rudy Jr, (Abby), Wedo, Prieto, Fonzie (Desiree), Jessica (Melanie), Jessie (Jasmine), Jeniffer, Jessie (Taylor), Stephanie, Skylar, Sebastian, Chase, Kamryn, David, Briana (Christopher), Clarissa. Great Grandchildren – Michael, Angelica, Maraya, Diego, Emily, Dominic, Eric, Mia, Sammi, Abby, Raeann, Steven Jr, Natalie, Harmony, Gabby, Braden, Nathan, Evelyn, Ava, Ninaveh, Luka, Azalyah, Justine, Elieen, Jose, Taylen, Cassidy, Alex, Isaiah, Romelo, Analise, Espn, Pasen, Adalee, Riley, Kiley, Everett. Great Great Grandchildren – Michael Jr, Fernando Jr, Kasleigh, Adaleyah, Aviahna, numerous nieces and nephews, and Sister - Lupe Molina (Aurelio).
Preceded in death by his Father & Mother Hijinio & Serapia Medrano, Son Hector, Grandson Hector Ray Siblings: Alejandro, Ernestina, Socorro, Ricardo, Hijinio, Anita.
Pallbearers: Manuel Medrano Jr., Rudy Medrano, Eddie Medrano, Bobby Medrano, David Medrano, Jr. Tarin.
Honorary Pallbearers: All his Beloved Grandchildren
Behind the Gates of Heaven Dad
Behind the Gates of Heaven. There’s someone special there,
A loving gentle Father, who always used to care,
Look around your garden, Lord, for a man with a smile,
That’s my precious Father, Lord, He must stand out a mile,
Hold him in your arms, Lord, and Treasure him with care,
For You have in Your possession A father beyond compare
-Author unknown-