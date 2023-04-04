Manuel Ponce Montez, 66, passed away at home on March 16, 2023, in San Jose, CA, after a short battle with cancer.
Manuel was born on October 22, 1956, in Artesia, NM, to Amador Salazar Montez and Simona Ponce Montez. During his elementary school years, Manuel attended the Cottonwood School, a grammar school which served the Cottonwood farm community near Artesia and Lake Arthur. He then attended Park Junior High in Artesia. He is a 1975 graduate of Artesia High School. During high school, he helped his father with duties on the Ralph Pearson Farms in Cottonwood and Hagerman.
After graduation from high school, he worked various jobs in Roswell, before moving to San Jose. In San Jose, on February 12, 1994, he married his wife, Antonia Caigoy Montez, who was originally from the Philippines.
He was employed by Xerox Corporation, where he was an onsite copy room manager at major corporations and law firms in the Silicon Valley area. He had recently retired from Xerox, where he had worked for more than 30 years. He loved living in California and enjoyed his trips to the Philippines.
He was proud that as a young adult, he bought and restored a classic Pontiac GTO. He enjoyed hosting weekly backyard gatherings for family and friends. He loved being out on his patio listening to Santana, Creedence Clearwater Revival and “Chicano Oldies” artists. He especially enjoyed visiting his uncle Jose Montez and cousins in Fresno, CA., and entertaining family and friends visiting from New Mexico.
His wife, Antonia, and his father, Amador, preceded him in death, along with a sister, Veronica Montez, a nephew, Omar Jose Montez, and a niece Eddika Duarte.
Survivors include his mom, Simona, his brothers, Jesus Montez and wife Socorro; Martin Montez and companion Cruz Escobar, all of Roswell; Eladio Montez and wife Melissa, of Wylie, TX; and Abel Montez and husband of New York, NY; his sisters, Aurora Jimenez; Delia Montez; and Zenaida Silva, all of Roswell. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Richard Adam Silva of Albuquerque; his sister-in-law, Lucia Caigoy Dela Pena; niece, Liza Corpuz; nephew, Lito Corpuz, all of San Jose; and nephew, Luis Corpuz and wife Sarah Marie Corpuz, of Norfolk, VA. He is also survived by nephews, Israel Duarte; A.J. Montez; Isaac Montez, Richard Silva; Roman Silva; and Marco Montez Winell; and nieces, Monica Aguilar; Veronica Jimenez Chavez; Anna Montez; and Brianna Montez Lopez. In addition, he is also survived by special friends, Benny Aranda, Jose Trivizo and Richard Lujan.
The family is especially grateful for the love and care that was given and shown by his niece Liza, nephews Luis and Lito, and sister-in-law Lucia, during the last months of his life. The family also wants to acknowledge his close cousins Angel Ponce of San Jose, and Yolanda Montez Vizcarra of Fresno, for all their constant love and support of Manuel.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date in Borongan, Eastern Samar, Philippines, where his ashes will be spread near where his wife’s ashes were spread. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions in Manuel’s honor be made to any local or national cancer organization. His family also asks that his friends gather together to share their memories of him and celebrate his life.