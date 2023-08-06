A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on September 22, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Deacon Chris Gutierrez will officiate. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, with burial to follow at South Park Cemetery. Father Charlie Martinez will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Poor Clare Monastery, 809 E. 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Poor Clare Monastery, 809 E. 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201.