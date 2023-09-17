Manuel Ralph Martinez
Manuel Ralph Martinez, two months short of 101 years old, passed away surrounded with love from his family to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 25, 2023. Manuel was born September 20, 1922 in the now non-existent rural community of Puerto, New Mexico (close to Moses, NM) in the far northeastern corner of New Mexico, roughly three miles from the Oklahoma border.
Manuel was preceded in death by his eldest daughter Sharon, his eldest son Adolph “Marty”, his first grandson Patrick, his wife of 65 years Lucinda, his parents Isaac and Luisita Martinez, his sisters Cipriana J. Stifler and Maxine Mestas Stephens, and by many other relatives. We are positive that his family was waiting to greet him the moment he arrived in heaven.
What a joyous occasion when they celebrate being together once again. Manuel is sure to have plenty of stories from days past to share with them as he relished doing the same story-telling to those of us who have remained behind. His interests in the news of the day from politics to history were topics of discussion as well as the latest gossip, although, he would deny being part of such conduct. He really was interested in the well-being of all his family and friends. Manuel shared his knowledge, wealth, advice, and the proverbial “shirt off his back” to any and all persons he encountered. He truly loved his neighbor as himself.
He is a fourth-generation descendant of Spanish and Native American Indian heritage. Manuel did not speak English until he was around four years old. His parents and family members were startled when he said the phrase, “Look at that airplane go”. He had learned while playing with other children when members of the community had gathered together to help each during a round-up. The paternal family roots are from Santa Cruz, NM in the Espanola valley and the maternal family roots originate from Ocate ,NM some 26 miles to the northeast of Mora. His parents and grandparents migrated from Ocate, NM to Garrett, Oklahoma. Not staying long in Oklahoma, the families moved back to New Mexico to take advantage of the Homestead Act of 1862. The families made their claims of 160 free acres of federal land. Unfortunately, the move was made just in time for the Great Depression and they were also located near the exact center of the coming Dust Bowl. As a result, many left the region, but others remained. Isaac and Luisita (Manuel’s parents) were creative and resourceful. Even in those hard times they found the wherewithal to buy an established post office, gas pump, and small store known as Moses, NM. They managed to survive with the help of family and good neighbors. One man, Mr. W.B. Lum, was an exceptional neighbor who played a major role in the lives of the Martinez family. Mr. Lum was a landowner, rancher, businessman, plumbing contractor, and great friend to the Martinez family. Mr. Lum also became an employer, counselor, mentor, and lifetime friend to Manuel.
Manuel lived through and experienced these hard times, but as a child he said he never was hungry or felt scared, as his parents and other families helped each other to get through each day. At the early age of ten, Manuel was already working a horse drawn plow to prepare a pinto bean field for planting. That was just the beginning as his father became ill when he was in his later teens. He had to drop out of high school in Seneca, NM and began making dirt dams using horse drawn equipment as part of government funded projects to supplement income to the family. After two years his determination to finish high school did not falter; he graduated Clayton High School when he was twenty years old. He planned on attending Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM but had only enough money for his first semester.
Soon after, the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese occurred, and several young men in the town of Clayton enlisted in the military. Figuring his draft number would come up soon, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was sent via train from Santa Fe to San Diego for boot camp and Camp Pendleton for basic training. He graduated to become part of Company K, Third Battalion, 25th Marines, 4th Marine Division. He was then shipped out from San Diego to fight in the Pacific Theatre in January of 1944 and participated in four different beach landings/campaigns – Kwajalein Atoll, Tinian, Saipan, and Iwo Jima.
Manuel, or “Marty” as he was known to his brothers-in-arms operated as a scout, which put him in front of the platoon during missions to survey the area for enemy soldiers. This would put him in significant danger throughout his tenure in the Pacific. However, Manuel would later reiterate, it also might have saved his life because the enemy would wait for him to pass before they attacked the main body of his unit. His heroism did not go unnoticed, and he was awarded multiple medals: the Bronze Star in Saipan, the Silver Star in Iwo Jima and two Presidential Unit Citations. Manuel has been recognized for his service to country and heroism by the local schools, civic groups, and military organizations. Numerous online videos, newspaper articles, and historic books include a record of his service to his country.
When Manuel returned from service he married Lucinda Sandoval of Chico, New Mexico on November 28, 1948 in Springer, NM. They moved to the town of Clayton, New Mexico in 1945 and moved to Roswell, New Mexico in 1948. Together they had three children: Sharon, Adolph, and Michael. When Patrick, his grandson, was one year old, his mother Sharon passed away. Patrick was then raised by Manuel and Lucinda as their third son. While living in Clayton, Mr. Lum offered Manuel a position as a plumber’s apprentice and thus he began a lifetime career of 75 years as a plumber and member of UA Local 412 Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Mr. Lum recognized the growth potential of Roswell after the war and established his business of W.B. Lum Plumbing and Heating contractor at 814 South Main. Manuel then moved to Roswell as part of a team of skilled tradesmen who worked for Lum Plumbing. These men became the heart of a flourishing plumbing business for the next thirty years. Lum Plumbing was the primary plumbing contractor for over seventy commercial size projects in southeastern New Mexico. Their contracts included almost every new school, in Roswell, from Del Norte Elementary to El Capitan Elementary to the schools in Hobbs, and even a contract at Carlsbad Caverns. Many major business buildings such as the Petroleum Building, Roswell State Bank, and Telephone Building to the Poor Clare Monastery and Roswell Country Club. Manuel was extremely proud of his work and the satisfaction expressed by the customers he served. When Mr. Lum retired, Manuel and his son Michael purchased the building in 1980 and remained in the plumbing business under the name Lum Plumbing until 1998.
When Manuel was not working, he loved to spend time with his family and friends. He would always say he considered his nieces and nephews “as one of his own” children. Thus, began many, many fishing experiences, hunting expeditions, travel adventures, and celebrations of birth, marriage, graduation, picnics, easter egg hunts, Christmas and just hanging out together. Since the times spent together were so frequent, the friends and relatives of the nieces and nephews also were invited to call their new friend “Uncle Manuel”. Therefore, many people in the community came to know, recognize, and call him “Uncle Manuel” as well. Those who made Manuel’s acquaintance while doing business with him in the plumbing world would call him “Mr. Lum”. He felt very honored to be known by either of those names. He helped many of his family and friends to achieve their dreams with good, solid advice. He was also not reluctant to share whatever material goods or money he had, in order that they might fulfill those dreams.
We are all so lucky to have known and loved “Uncle Manuel” for so many years. We will surely miss the days of seeing him at family gatherings when he would be the first one on the dance floor. Telling excellent stories about his youth, New Mexico history, his wartime experiences, and especially his love of his country and flag – the United States of America. Those of us left to cherish these memories are his son Michael and his “daughter” Joan, granddaughter Tanya Johnson and husband Richard, grandson Joshua and wife Shontel Martinez, and his greatest joy in the world his great-grandchildren Madelyn, Aubrie, and Ezra. His nieces and nephews he considered “as one of his own” children, that are still living are: Isaac S. Smith, Alan S. Smith, Angela Davis and husband Charles, Arthur Mestas and wife Ramona, Louis Mestas and wife Carol, Charles Mestas and wife Florine, Loretta Mestas and best friend Nancy, Eileen Jaramillo and husband Cliff, Michelle Smith and husband John; as well as all their children. We are all so blessed to have so many “brothers” and “sisters”.
Manuel was a very devoted Catholic and very proud of his catholic heritage. He attended St. Peter Parish for the past 65 years, but when he first came to Roswell in 1948, he was a parishioner at St. John’s Catholic Church where he helped install the plumbing at the Ave Maria Center. That same year while working for W.B. Lum Plumbing & Heating he also installed plumbing at the Poor Clare Monastery when they first began major construction. In 1981, Manuel and his son spent Christmas Eve in knee deep water in the basement of St. Peter Church due to a boiler failure and worked well into the night pumping out the water and making repairs to the system. When not attending to plumbing issues for his church, he made it a priority to thank his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for all the help and support He provided to him for over 100 years.
A heartfelt thank you is extended to Manuel’s “across the street neighbors” – John and Cathy Melton. They made it one of their most important considerations to help him on a daily basis and insure he was safe. Many, many times the Meltons were always prepared to lend a helping hand and we are forever grateful to them both for their support and kindness.
Last, but most important, we are eternally grateful and want to express our deepest thanks to Corporal James E. Hogan, 3-K-25, USMC, and all the men of the 4th Marine Division that were with Manuel on the island of Iwo Jima. If not for James and the other men in Manuel’s platoon, some of the Martinez family may not even exist today. To CPL James E. Hogan (now age 102) and all the men who served and protected each other’s “six” during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Thank you. Semper Fi.
A rosary for Manuel will be recited at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church on Friday, September 22, 2023. Deacon Chris Gutierrez will officiate. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, burial with military honors will follow at South Park Cemetery. Father Charlie Martinez will officiate.
Please leave online memories or condolences for the family at www.andersonbethany.com. In lieu of flowers we respectfully request to please make a donation in Manuel’s name to the Poor Clare Monastery, 809 E. 19th St, Roswell, NM 88201.