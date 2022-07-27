Obituary
Marcelina Cardenas Briseno, age 78 passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved family on Saturday, July 23, 2022 in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Marcelina’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Church on the Move, 901 W Brasher Rd, Roswell, NM with Pastor Sean Kelly officiating.
Marcelina was born on April 26, 1944 to Florencio and Jesusita Briseno in Artesia, NM. Marcelina married Manuel Palma in Artesia, NM and together they had 5 children. Marcelina’s greatest accomplishment in life were her children and she took pride watching each of them become successful adults. Marcelina’s favorite title was Grandma and she was the true definition of what a grandmother should be. One of her greatest joys in life was being active in her grandchildren’s lives and enjoyed attending their activities as their number one fan. Prior to her passing, she enjoyed getting to know her great-grandchildren who always brought a smile and joy to her day.
Marcelina had a big heart and served as a caregiver during her years of employment. Many of her clients over the years knew her as “Margie”. She mostly loved working in the hospice field where she spent many hours caring for others; often volunteering her time after her normal working hours when she saw the need.
One of Marcelina’s biggest accomplishments in life was when she gave her heart to Jesus. Witnessing her love for Jesus and how she developed a personal relationship with him, her children followed in her path. Marcelina went to heaven knowing that all her children loved God as much as she did and that helped her to rest easy and transition into Heaven knowing she will be there to welcome them in. As per her request, her family sang many songs of worship to her at her bedside as she was transitioning from this life into Heaven. One of her greatest loves was to dance and her son, Gerald was her favorite dancing partner. Many family events and memories include them dancing the night away! Her family knows that she danced her way into heaven. Marcelina spent much time ministering to others and speaking the word of God. She volunteered many hours going into the prisons with Johnny and Mary Gonzales to minister to the prisoners. One of her greatest memories was when she went to Hawaii to minister to prisoners there.
Her biggest battle in life was when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. Marcelina won that battle and enjoyed many years as a breast cancer survivor. She enjoyed participating each year in the Walk for Hope Cancer Fundraiser; always with her family walking right beside her. Marcelina loved getting together with her children and having barbeques, dinners and camping trips with her family and never met a stranger. She was always making new friends and enjoyed keeping in touch with others. We will all miss her daily bible verses, recipes, and inspirational post on Facebook.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Marcelina are her children:
Mary Palma Sanchez, Alice Palma-Armendariz (Max), Gerald Palma (Nicole) Vida Palma, and Nick Palma.
Grandchildren: Jeff Palma, Emilio Hernandez, Joshua Ortega, Hiram Ortega, Miranda Ruiz, Nicole Palma, Miguel Gabaldon, Fabian Gabaldon, Jerricho Palma, Joseph Palma, Arielle Palma, Savannah Palma, Hunter Palma and Harper Palma. She leaves behind numerous Great Grandchildren and became a Great-Great Grandma on April 27th, one day after her 78th birthday.
Marcelina is also survived by her siblings: Benito Brizeno, Ricarda Salsberry and Paul Brizeno.
He was preceded in death by her parents, Florencio and Jesusita Brizeno. Brothers, Antonio Cardenas, Santiago Brizeno, Juan Brizeno, Raymundo Cardenas, Francisco Brizeno, sisters Rita Dominguez, Herlinda Huerta and Miquela Florez. Waiting to greet her in Heaven are her grandchildren, Christianne Nichole Palma, Amber Nichole Palma, and Great-Grandchildren Jeremiah Palma and Jazlynn Faith Ortega.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Kymera Independent Physicians for the compassionate medical care provided to her over the years. The family would also like to acknowledge Comfort Keepers for providing caregiving services to her during her time in need. In addition, many thanks go to Kindred Hospice and Staff. Thanks Glynn Shelton, R.N. for your compassionate guidance during this difficult time.
Marcelina’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.