Marcus R Hurley, 75, passed away peacefully in his home on November 16th, 2022, in Roswell, NM.
He was originally from Springfield, Ohio. He traveled the world before landing in Roswell in 1999 where he resided until his passing. He was a Vietnam veteran who was wounded in battle and awarded the Purple Heart.
He was an avid member of the Roswell adult center and also participated in the Senior Olympics.
He is survived by his sisters Amy King, Jennifer Hollan, and his brother Peter Hurley. Marcus spent his last years with his close friend and neighbor Carlos Brady and was cared for by his friend Jocelyn Smith.
(Peace Brother) you will be missed.