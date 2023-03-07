Margaret H. Pacheco passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Roswell, NM.
There will be a Funeral Mass Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 2808 N. Kentucky in Roswell, NM at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life and reception will follow immediately after the mass at the Assumption Parish Hall.
On February 10, Margaret H. Pacheco was born to Raymond and Geneva Hernandez in Artesia, NM. She attended Artesia High School, where she graduated. Margaret attended Eastern New Mexico University where she earned her Associate Degree in English. She was the beloved wife of Fred B. Pacheco, and they were married on September 25, 1965, in Artesia, NM. Margaret and Fred were blessed with 58 wonderful years of marriage, three daughters, and 6 grandchildren. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Roswell, NM.
Margaret had a career as a paralegal early in her life; for Hunter, Fedric & Higginbotham, and for Bob Waldman. She was a Trial Court Assistant for Judge Alvin F. Jones in the Fifth District Court for over 20 years. She was involved in Girl Scouts as a troop leader, and she was instrumental in the development of CASA. Margaret was active in the choir at Assumption Catholic Church, and she was also a ‘softball mom’ for many years. In her free time, Margaret enjoyed: reading, shopping, crocheting, gardening, sewing, and cooking, and she was an outstanding artist.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish the memories of Margaret are her children: Patricia (Patti) and Larry Gregg of California; Cathleen (Cathi) Mulcahy of Roswell; and Tammi Pacheco also of Roswell. She is survived by grandchildren: Andrew Pacheco; Matthew Pacheco; Daniel Avitia; Sabrina Mulcahy; Chloe Mulcahy; and Abigail Pacheco. Margaret cherished her grandchildren and they in turn cherished her. Margaret loved to spoil all her grandchildren and always had love and hugs ready for them each time she saw them. Margaret is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by close friends: Connie Flores and Charlie & Arsenia Ward.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Geneva Hernandez: Brother Raymond “Sonny” Hernandez, Sisters: Martha Easley, and Josephine “Dodie” Weaver; and nephew Richard Frazee.
The family of Margaret wishes to extend sincere thanks to Gentiva’s Hospice Care Team especially: Maureen Denio, Brenda Searcy, Chris Lethgo, Mandy Mittlieder; and Pastor Thomas Lester. Each one of them helped our family through this journey with a great deal of care, passion, and respect.
Margaret’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.
Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Margaret’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.