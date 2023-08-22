Margaret Kyser

Born in Cape Giraradeau, Missouri, Peggy experienced life in several towns in the South before eventually landing in Bryan, Ohio. She received a degree from Hanover College in Indiana in 1964. In short order, she married her hometown sweetheart, Lee Kyser, started her teaching career and welcomed her first child. In the next several years, three more children joined the family and they all set off for New Mexico. In the busy years that followed, she continued to teach and raised two boys and two girls. In her retirement years, she was very active in her church, on the board of the Roswell Zoo and in the local chapter of the American Kennel Club.
She is survived by: her husband, Lee Kyser; her stepmother Doris; her brother Jeff (Carol); her four children, Holly (Chris), Dane, Heidi (Peter) and Lance; her seven grandchildren, Chase (Morgan), Clarissa (Ovidio), Cheyanne (Tim), Savannah, Ford, Quinn and Garrison; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret, her father, William, and her brother, John.
Visitation will take place on August 22, 2023, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Memorial services will be at Anderson-Bethany on August 23, 2023, at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Assurance Home in Roswell, NM, (575) 624-1780.