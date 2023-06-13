Margie Nadine (Pilley) Ford, our Granny, went to Heaven surrounded by family on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Margie was born June 13, 1936, in Hagerman, NM, to Ora Clyde Bogart and Herman L. Pilley.
Margie's grandmother Ethel Bogart was quite special to her and was considered a second mom. Margie met the love of her life, Russell B Ford Jr., while he was stationed at the Roswell Air Force Base. They were married August 4, 1954, in Roswell, NM. Together they served in the Air Force, the Boys and Girl Scouts and raised 3 children, Donald Ford, Patricia Ford and Marjory Ford. In 1990, they were honored as DeBaca county citizens of the year, in recognition of their service to the community. Russ and Margie ran the Ft. Sumner Toys for Tots for many years, delivering those precious gifts every Christmas Eve. Margie was always lending a helping hand to those in need. She opened her home up to numerous people and helped raise so many, becoming their adoptive mom and grandma. She was the epitome of "Give you the shirt off her back," an angel sent here to care for the lost and hurting.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Russell B. Ford Jr. and her son Donald J. Ford and son-in-law, Smokey Prenatt. She was also preceded in death by her mother, father and brother.
Margie is survived by two sisters, Pat Nicewarner and Beatrice Toy. She is also survived by her daughters, Patricia Prenatt and Marjory Rascon; daughter-in-law Ruth Ford and son-in-law Silver Rascon. Margie is also survived by her 15 grandchildren, Robert, Billy, Nathan, William, Tia, and Richard Marshall; Elaine, Matt, Sam, Aaron, Tyler, and Brittney Ford; Sonyia Ford, Sabrina and Silvia Rascon. She is also survived by 39 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Margie Nadine Ford was so loved and will be extremely missed by all who knew her. Granny, you left us with great memories. Thank you for loving us so well.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at General Douglas L. McBride Veterans Cemetery for Margie and Russell with Pastor Tim Arlet officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Ft. Sumner.
Matthew 5:4
“Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.”