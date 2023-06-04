Maria Celia “Sally” Teel, 89, of Roswell, NM, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2023, peacefully at her own home, surrounded by family. Sally was born February 16, 1934, to Juanita and Daniel Avila in Picacho, NM.
Sally married James C. Teel Jr. on November 27, 1956, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Juanita and Daniel Avila; siblings Clifford Torres, Lala Torres, Geneva Lucero, Danny Avila, Toby Avila, Val Avila, and Henry Avila.
Sally is survived by James (Jim) Teel, her husband of 67 years; daughter Patricia Teel of Roswell, son James C. Teel III and Poppy Teel of Katy, TX; grandchildren Gina Montes of Roswell, Jessica and Jeff Kohn of Gilbert, AZ, Diego and Monica Montes of Roswell, Daniel and Crystal Montes of Roswell, Kaylie Teel of Katy, TX, and Lexie Teel of London, England; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister Anita Ramirez of Roswell; and numerous nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Pat Zonlick of TN.
Pall Bearers will be Diego Montes, Daniel Montes, Domenic Montes, Diego Montes Jr., and Jeff Kohn. Special thanks to Gentiva Hospice, nurses Chelsea and Brenda, and volunteer Kathleen for their caring, understanding, and kindness.
Sally was co-founder of KWFL Christian FM radio station in Roswell and surrounding area. She also co-owned Teel Appliance Service and served as a devoted volunteer for KRPV Christian TV. She was involved with various ministries and devoted her life to serving God and helping those around her. Sally enjoyed gardening, the casino, and fishing on a quiet lake. Sally was a generous and loving soul who always gave others the benefit of the doubt, helped those in need, and selflessly served in many other ministries in southeast NM area and also helped support many national broadcast ministries to spread the Gospel. For those familiar with the “Jesus is Lord over Roswell” billboards and bumper stickers, you have personally witnessed the impact of her devotion to serving the Lord and touching lives. Not surprisingly, Sally received an earthly crown in 1949 when she was named “Carnival Queen” for Hondo Valley Union High School. Today, we are comforted and convinced the long-lost earthly crown has been replaced with an eternal heavenly crown, with blessings from God and a heavenly “welcome home” celebration.