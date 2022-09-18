Maria “Chuchi” De Jesus Rivera Pisana, 80, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at her Roswell home with her family by her side. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Maria’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Viewing for Maria at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM, followed by a Rosary at 1:30 PM and Mass at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Maria was born on July 1, 1942, in Presidio, Texas, to Jose and Anita Rivera. Maria was the beloved wife of Domingo “Mingo” Pisana Sr, who she married on August 14, 1960. The two were each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with five children: Molly, Tony, Lollie, Domingo, and Geneva.
In addition to being a wonderful lifelong homemaker, Maria worked at Levi’s, Working Mother’s Daycare, and ENMMC Cafeteria. Shea was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church. Maria enjoyed spending time with her family and best friends Elia Garza and Maria De Lourdes Carrera. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, and embroidering. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family.
Maria is survived by her children: Molly Montes (Jesse), Lollie Ponce (Bibian), and Geneva Clements (David); grandchildren: David Avina, Kaelauni Montes (Mason), Anthony Pisana (Nicole), Alexis De Leon (Alex), Bibi Ponce (Crystal), Letisha McDonald (Raymundo), Domingo Ponce (Meagan), Domingo Jose Pisana (Crystal), Dominic Pisana (Cristina), and Abraham Clements; great-grandchildren: Arya Avina, Kayson Johnson, Anthony Pisana Jr, Israel Pisana, Carolyn Pisana, Mariah Macias (Dominic), Merisa Macias, Angel De Leon, Alexander Jr. De Leon, Devante Ponce, Karmah Collins, Raymundo McDonald III, Raydenn McDonald, RayhMyra McDonald, Rayllah McDonald, Azaveah Ponce, Azaylah Ponce, Adrian Ponce, Hazelee Ponce, King Ponce, Lucas Ponce, Isaiah Ponce, Nevaeh Ponce, Nico Ponce, Akadien Ponce, Michael Valadez, Johnathan Vigil, Rachael Sanchez, Damien Ponce, Navaeh Pisana, and Yanelli Pisana; daughter-in-law, Maricelda Porras Pisana; sister, Delia Palomino (Alfredo); as well as her brother, Jose Rivera.
Preceding Maria in death are her husband, Domingo “Mingo” Pisana Sr; sons: Antonio “Tony” Pisana and Domingo Rivera Pisana; and her parents, Jose and Anita Rivera.
Blessed to be chosen as Honorary Pallbearers are Jesse Montes, Bibian Ponce, David Clements, Joe Rivera, and Alfredo Palomino.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are David Avina, Anthony Pisana, Bibi Ponce, Domingo Ponce, Domingo Jose Pisana, and Dominic Pisana.
The family of Maria wishes to extend sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice and a special thanks to her Hospice Aids, Stacy, and Jessica.
Maria’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.