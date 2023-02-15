Maria Del Refugio Borunda-Chacon

María del Refugio, de 78 años, falleció el 9 de febrero de 2023 en Roswell, NM
Servicios: Habrá un velatorio el martes 14 en el funeral de Anderson Bethany para que pueda presentar sus respetos. Seguido de un Rosario a las 6pm. Los servicios funerarios se llevarán a cabo en la Iglesia Católica St. John the Baptist el 15 de febrero a las 2:00pm, ofrecida por el párroco Eduardo.
Biografía:
María Del Refugio Borunda De Chacón nació el 4 de julio de 1944 por sus padres Santiago Borunda y Celia Morales en Chihuahua, Chihuahua. Se casó con Pablo Chacón el 26 de octubre de 1968 en Rancho Mendoza, Satevó, Chihuahua. Era miembra de la Iglesia Católica St. John the Baptist. Ella estaba involucrada en la iglesia todos los jueves en el Santo Santisimo. María era una persona extrovertida que no tenía ninguna dificultad para ser amistades. Ella era una persona muy devota y rezaba su rosario todas las mañanas; siempre les echaba sus bendiciones a sus seres amados. Ella amaba cocinarles las comidas favoritas a sus seres queridos. Le encantaba la jardinería, era muy trabajadora, disfrutaba tener su granja y cuidar sus animales. Ella era muy inteligente y una persona muy amable con valores y respeto en su manera de tratar a los demas. Maria era muy valiente y muy fuerte, en cada obstáculo que enfrentaba ella lo vencía y lo hizo hasta el final.
Sobrevivientes:
A María le sobreviven su esposo Pablo Chacón; hijo; Efrain Chacon, nuera Martha Chacon, hija: Ivonne Ochoa; yerno Ambrosio Ochoa, de Dumas, Tx., Teresita Elizabeth Arreola; yerno Juan Arreola de Garden City, Kansas, y Alma Lidia Anchondo; yerno Juan Carlos Anchondo de Roswell, NM.
Nietos: Nieta: Mirka Yamilex Garcia; Nieto politico Noel García de Midland, Tx, Anahi Chacon; nieto político Jovanny Vázquez, Nieto: Brayan Ochoa; nieta politica Denisse Padron de Dumas, Tx., Nieta: Anabeli Arreola de Garden City, Kansas; Nietas(os): Jasmín Chacón; Kate Ochoa, Efrain Chacon Jr., de Dumas Tx, Nietos (a): Dbanhi Anchondo, Besnhi Anchondo y Beycsanhi Anchondo de Roswell, NM.
Bisnietos: Aiden Ochoa de Dumas, TX., y Aizley Garcia de Midland, Tx.
Hermanos: Israel Borunda y cuñada Sofia Borunda y sus hijos; Delia Romo, Noe Borunda, Cecilia Morales, Hermano: Simon Borunda y su cuñada Juana Borunda y su hijo Simon Daniel Borunda. Hermano: Armando Borunda y cuñada Guadalupe Borunda y sus hijos; David y Brijido Borunda, Guadalupe Borunda y su cuñada Isidra Borunda. Hermano: Saul Borunda y su cuñada Elizabeth Sosa y sus hijos Candy y Samuel Borunda. Hermana: Irma Borunda y su cuñado Miguel Angel Borunda y sus hijos; Flor, Gaby y Fabiola Borunda. Hermana: Chila Borunda y cuñado Ignacio Carreón y sus Hijos; Chayito Carreón. Sobrinas (os): Celia y Beatriz Sigala Borunda. Saul, Raul & Monica Rebeca Hernandez Borunda, cunada and hijos (as), Socorro Portillo de Borunda/ sobrinas (os) Rosa Ines Borunda, Ricardo Borunda, Beto Borunda, Aaron Borunda, Eloisa Borunda, and Justy Veronica Borunda.
Precedida en la muerte por su adorado hijo: Amado Chacon Borunda, Sus padres Celia Morales y Santiago Borunda. Hermanas: Herminia, Carmen, Zenaida Borunda, y su hermano:Ricardo Borunda. Sobrina (o) Blanca Borunda y Simon Borunda.
Maria Del Refugio Borunda-Chacon
Maria Del Refugio Borunda-Chacon, 78, passed away on February 9 of 2023 in Roswell, NM.
Services: There will be a viewing on Tuesday 14, at Anderson Bethany funeral from 9 AM to 6 PM so you can pay your respects. Followed by a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral services will be held at St. John the Baptist
Catholic Church on February 15, at 2:00pm by Fr. Eduardo Espinosa.
On July 4, 1944, Maria del Refugio was born to Santiago Borunda and Celia Morales in Chihuahua, Chihuahua. She married Pablo Chacon on October 26, 1968, in Rancho Mendoza, Satevo, Chihuahua. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She was involved in the church with Adoration every Thursday. Maria was an outgoing person that would make anyone want to be her friend. She was an active rosary participant every morning. She loved to cook her loved one's favorite meals. She loved gardening, Maria was a hard worker as she loved having her farm and raising her livestock. She was very intelligent, kind person with values and respect in her way of treating others. Maria was very brave and very strong, in every obstacle she faced; she beat them, and she did it until the end.
Survivors:
Maria is survived by her husband, Pablo Chacon; Son, Efrain Chacon; daughter-in-law, Martha Chacon; Daughter, Ivonne Ochoa; son-in-law, Ambrosio Ochoa, of Dumas, Tx. Teresita, Elizabeth Arreola; Son-in-law, Juan Arreola of Garden City, Kansas, Alma Lidia Anchondo; Son-in-law Juan Carlos Anchondo of Roswell, NM.
Grandchildren:
Mirka Yamilex Garcia, grandson-in-law Noel Garcia of Midland, Tx, Anahi Chacon; grandson-in-law Jovanny Vazquez. Grandson; Brayan Ochoa; granddaughter-in-law Denisse Padron of Dumas, Tx.
Granddaughter; Anabeli Arreola of Garden City, Kansas; Granddaughters; Jasmin Chacon, Kate Ochoa of Dumas, Tx. Grandson; Efrain Chacon Jr of Dumas Tx. Grandson; Dbanhi Anchondo, Granddaughter; Besnhi Anchondo, and Grandson; Beycsanhi Anchondo of Roswell, NM.
Great grandchildren: Aiden Ochoa of Dumas, TX and Aizley Garcia of Midland, Tx.
Siblings:
Israel Borunda and sister-in-law Sofia Borunda and their Children; Delia Romo, Noe Borunda, Cecilia Morales, Simon Borunda and sister-in-law Juana Borunda and their Children Simon Daniel Borunda; Armando Borunda and sister-in-law Guadalupe Borunda and their Children; David and Brijido Borunda, Guadalupe Borunda and sister-in-law Isidra Borunda, Saul Borunda and Elizabeth Sosa and their children Candy and Samuel Borunda Sisters; Irma Borunda and brother-in-law Miguel Angel Borunda and their Children; Flor, Gaby and Fabiola Borunda, Chila Borunda and brother-in-law Ignacio Carreon and their Children; Chayito Carreon. Nieces: Celia & Beatriz Sigala-Borunda. Monica Rebeca Hernandez Borunda, Saul, Raul Hernadez Borunda; sister-in-law and children: Socorro Portillo de Borunda/ nieces: Rosa Ines Borunda, Ricardo Borunda, Beto Borunda, Aaron Borunda, Eloisa Borunda, and Justy Veronica Borunda.
Preceded in Death by her beloved son Amado Chacon Borunda, her parents Celia Morales and
Santiago Borunda. Sisters: Carmen, Zenaida and Herminia Borunda. Brother Ricardo
Borunda. Niece: Blanca Borunda. Nephew: Simon Borunda.